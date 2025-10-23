MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Touchette, Canada's largest tire distributor, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karina Di Rupo as Vice President, Supply Chain, effective October 27, 2025. Her appointment will strengthen Groupe Touchette's operational excellence and accelerate its growth across Canada. Ms. Di Rupo will report to Egil Møller Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer, and join the company's Steering Committee.

In her role, Ms. Di Rupo will oversee the company's end-to-end global supply chain - from tire manufacturers and distribution centers worldwide to final delivery to customers across Canada. Her responsibilities include procurement and planning, a coast-to-coast network of distribution, warehouse, and storage facilities, kitting operations, and management of Groupe Touchette's fleet and transportation partners.

"Karina brings a powerful expertise, combining strategic vision and operational discipline," said Egil Møller Nielsen, COO of Groupe Touchette. "As the market leader in Canada, our focus remains on mastering our core and continuously raising the bar in how we plan, move, and deliver. Karina's experience and leadership will help us strengthen the assembly-line precision that defines our business and enables growth."

With more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale supply chain and operations teams, Ms. Di Rupo most recently served as Vice President, Supply Chain & Operations at McKesson Canada, where she managed multi-site distribution, forecasting, automation, and quality programs across the national network. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at Sustana, ArcelorMittal, and Bombardier, driving excellence in network design, procurement, logistics, and continuous improvement.

"I'm excited to join Groupe Touchette's talented team," said Karina Di Rupo. "The company has built an exceptional foundation and a culture of performance. I look forward to contributing to its next chapter, strengthening our coast-to-coast supply chain and delivering even greater value and reliability to our customers."

About Groupe Touchette Inc.

Founded by André Touchette in 1979, Groupe Touchette, the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, has been recognized for over 40 years for its expertise and superior level of service to manufacturers, car dealers and independent customers. Today, led by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, the company headquartered in Montréal specializes in value-added tire distribution services. Groupe Touchette employs over 1,800 people and has a presence across Canada with more than 40 distribution centers. Through its TireLink and DT Tire Banners, Groupe Touchette is servicing car manufacturers, car dealerships and independent tire retailers. The company also serves Canadian consumers under the retail banners Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique, Pneus Bélisle and Touchette Motorsport. For more information, visit the grtouchette.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

