TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - For more than a decade, Groupe Média TFO has aimed to recognize excellence in education. The IDELLO Awards honour the remarkable work, passion and innovation of the Francophone and Francophile educational community in Canada.

Announcing the winners of the 2021 IDELLO Awards Gala

While celebrating the richness and importance of Francophone culture across the country, the 2021 IDELLO Awards Gala , which was held on Thursday, March 31, honoured four exceptional individuals. Among the numerous applications received, these teachers and educators stood out for their outstanding dedication, boundless creativity and exceptional commitment to the youth of this country. We would like to warmly congratulate once again:

Stéfane Noël de Tilly : French-language school teacher in Ontario , Ste-Marie School in Azilda, Ontario - Nouvelon Catholic School Board.

: French-language school teacher in , Ste-Marie School in - Nouvelon Catholic School Board. Taylor Lachance : Early childhood educator in Ontario , Sainte-Anne Catholic Elementary School in Mattawa Ontario - Franco-Nord Catholic School Board .

: Early childhood educator in , Sainte-Anne Catholic Elementary School in - . Chantal Ross : French-as-a-Second-Language teacher in an English language school in Canada , Notre Dame Catholic School, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, in Ontario .

: French-as-a-Second-Language teacher in an English language school in , Notre Dame Catholic School, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, in . Bonnie Lépine Antoine: French-language school teacher outside of Ontario , Collines-d'or Kamloops School, Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, British Columbia

You can find the 2021 IDELLO Awards replay, including inspiring video portraits of the winners' impacts and journeys, here .

The 2022 IDELLO Awards ― rethinking education in the 21 st century

Groupe Média TFO is proud to be associated with select partners. Together, we value forward-thinking professionals who are dedicated to promoting autonomy and the values of 21st-century education through a learning journey focused on mobility, interactivity and inclusion.

"The IDELLO Awards aim to recognize, reward and value the exceptional work of the educational professional body and to support the development of skills through engaging educational content and activities that foster critical thinking, innovation, creativity, collaboration and communication. Groupe Média TFO must help prepare today's youth for tomorrow's challenges." – Julie Caron, Digital Learning Officer, Groupe Média TFO

This year, the IDELLO Awards will include a new category:

Education Worker (education professional), in partnership with the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

Teacher in a French-language school in Ontario , in partnership with the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

, in partnership with the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) Teacher from a French-language school outside Ontario

Teacher of French as a Second Language in an English-language school in Canada , in partnership with Canadian Parents for French (CPF)

, in partnership with Canadian Parents for French (CPF) Early childhood educator in Ontario , in partnership with the Association francophone à l'éducation des services à l'enfance de l' Ontario (AFÉSEO)

Among the criteria evaluated, a jury panel of various industry experts will assess:

The relevance and originality of teaching practices;

The promotion of French language and culture across Canada ;

; The integration of digital and new technologies in education;

Aspects of equity and inclusion.

Nominations are open until May 6 at 11:59 p.m.

The winners will receive a $1,000 bursary and a $150 personal gift card from Groupe Média TFO to better equip their work environment and to acquire additional teaching resources. They will also be put in the spotlight through videos filmed by TFO's teams in their respective schools, following their daily lives and highlighting their exceptional work.

Let education shine again with the 2022 IDELLO Awards!

Like IDELLO, these awards reflect the values of 21st-century learning that Groupe Média TFO aims to promote. Autonomy is encouraged, particularly by placing students' interests at the heart of their learning.

GMTFO invites parents, colleagues or anyone who wishes to highlight the outstanding work of a teacher, educator or education worker to fill out a nomination form, available in both languages . Keep your eyes open, spot the passion and find that gem. The winners will be announced in the fall.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our tomorrows

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

About IDÉLLO

IDÉLLO is the digital learning platform of Groupe Média TFO. Proud of the mandate entrusted to it by the Ministry of Education of Ontario, Groupe Média TFO has been supporting French-language education in Ontario for over 30 years. It provides families, teachers and educators with a range of resources that support children's learning from kindergarten to grade 12.

