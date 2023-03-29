MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebec-based company Trustii, who has developed an automated digital screening solution designed for pre-selection evaluations, has signed a partnership with Groupe Devimco. This agreement aims to give the major residential builder access to the pre-rental screening solution designed by Trustii. This high-performance tool will allow Groupe Devimco to simplify and digitize the pre-rental screening process for all their projects. They will obtain easy-to-interpret and objective results that accurately depict their prospective tenants' profiles.

"Currently, Trustii is the only solution that can be seamlessly integrated into major property management companies like Groupe Devimco . This partnership correlates perfectly with our innovative vision! We are pleased to be able to contribute to the rental efforts deployed by this renowned property management company and save them precious time by implementing our solution," states Simon Verville, Co-Founder of Trustii .

A successful test phase

Over a few weeks, the Trustii tool was implemented to simplify the property management of three prestigious residential projects run by Groupe Devimco. The pre-rental screening solution was tested on the Nobel Condomminiums , the L'Hexagone Appartments , as well as the Maestria Condominiums , reputed for its residential aerial skybridge, the highest ever built in Quebec, and the numerous awards it has won for its jaw-dropping design.

During the test phase, the property management teams assigned to these major unprecedented projects were thoroughly delighted with Trustii's solution. They were able to experience the tool's many advantages, including its ease of use and the speed at which detailed reports are generated.

"We have been doing business with Trustii for a few months to perform our pre-rental screenings on future tenants of our residential properties. We recommend Trustii's tool to landlords, because it is very easy to use for tenants. Moreover, the reports generated are detailed and precise. The results appeared in a few minutes and allowed us to make informed decisions in selecting prospective tenants. Trustii offers a rapid and thorough solution, as well as good customer service," explains Danny Brunet, Director of Operations at Groupe Devimco.

Trustii already accounts for many property management users and is set to deploy its offer to other lines of business, including pre-employment screening. With this solution, the company aims to protect its clients' reputation by reducing the risks of corruption and internal scandals such as workplace harassment, theft, and fraud. Head to the company's website to learn more about Trustii.

About Trustii

Trustii provides property managers and human resources professionals an automated digital screening solution for various background screening purposes. Trustii's technology relies on processes that allow for the interpretation of raw data, generating simple, objective, and easy-to-interpret results.

