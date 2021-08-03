Groupe Amiel acquires Les Spécialistes de l'électroménager and strengthens its leadership in Quebec

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Amiel, a Quebec-based holding company founded in 2017 by Anthony Amiel, is announcing today the acquisition of Les Spécialistes de l'électroménager. Through this transaction, Groupe Amiel, owner of Distinctive, the largest independent appliance distributor in Canada, and Corbeil, the household appliance specialist, continues its growth and consolidates its leadership in Quebec. This acquisition also strengthens the Groupe Amiel coverage with the addition of the eight Les Spécialistes stores, located in the Estrie region.

The Group will build on the strengths of Les Spécialistes, such as its extensive knowledge of appliances and customer experience, to further develop the brand in Quebec. Les Spécialistes will continue to operate under their banner and provide their customers with the same quality of service that has made their reputation, both online and in stores.

Quotes

"It was important for me to pass the torch to a group that will allow Les Spécialistes de l'Estrie to guarantee the founding vision of the company, its continuity and its growth. With the Groupe Amiel, I am confident that Les Spécialistes will stay true to what has made them successful: it's customers-centered philosophy but also its family, entrepreneurial and Quebec culture.

- Claude Villemaire, Founder, Les Spécialistes de l'électroménagers

"We are very proud to make this acquisition which confirms the dynamism and growth of the Groupe Amiel. Les Spécialistes de l'électroménager is a company with which we share common values. It is a Quebec-based, independent company that takes the customer experience to heart and is strongly committed to local communities, both socially and environmentally."

– Anthony Amiel, President, Groupe Amiel

"We are very happy to join the Groupe Amiel. It represents for us an opportunity to continue our development and our investments, by optimizing our practices and our business processes. Our company will greatly benefits from the synergies offered by the Amiel Group".

– Robert Dubé, General Manager, Les Spécialistes de l'électroménager.

About Groupe Amiel

Amiel Group is a holding company founded by Anthony Amiel in 2017. It was created to regroup under the same entity: Distinctive, Corbeil Appliances and Termonas. Its main objective is to establish itself as a key player in the Canadian appliance market. The companies of the Amiel Group can benefit from greater synergies to respectively continue to define, evolve and make the world of household appliances effervescent.

More information at amiel.ca

About Les Spécialistes de l'électroménager

Founded in 1973 in Sherbrooke, Service de l'Estrie (vente et réparation) inc. specialized in home appliance repair. One year later, the first store was opened. Under the banner "Les Spécialistes de l'électroménager", the network of branches and the team of expert advisors has grown over the years. True to the philosophy of its founder, Mr. Claude Villemaire, and its general manager, Mr. Robert Dubé, Les Spécialistes de l'électroménager remains focused on two elements: the customer experience and the knowledge of appliances.

More information at lesspecialistes.net

SOURCE Groupe Amiel

