MONTREAL, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - With the season of spring renovation, moving, and home improvement projects approaching, Corbeil Appliances is stepping up as a specialist to reassure, support, and take action. Given the current environment marked by persistent inflation, fluctuating tariffs, and economic uncertainty, the company made a strong move at the end of March by lowering prices of all appliances from its private label, Ellipse. This initiative is accompanied by five additional commitments aimed at protecting consumers and building a relationship of trust with them.

"At Corbeil, we believe that the role of a specialist is to make it easier for Quebecers and Canadians alike to access home appliances that meet their everyday needs. As a Quebec leader in the industry, we have a duty to step up. Guaranteeing the best purchasing conditions, along with lowering prices for our Ellipse brand, represents our tangible contribution to protecting our customers' purchasing power," stated Anthony Amiel, President of Groupe Amiel. "This is a well-thought-out choice, consistent with our mission to be a trusted partner, especially at a time when purchasing decisions are particularly important," he concluded.

The results of this initiative are already remarkable: in just a few weeks, many consumers have placed their trust in Corbeil, driving a 30% increase in units sold for the Ellipse brand.

Tangible Commitments for Consumers

Beyond price reductions, Corbeil is reaffirming its commitment to consumers through its Parole de Spécialiste campaign, putting forth several commercial initiatives designed to bring greater peace of mind to customers:

A best price guarantee for 30 days after purchase;

A protection plan that allows customers to recover 50% of its value in store credit if unused;

Interest-free financing plans for up to 24 months;

Free delivery on purchases of $699 or more;

or more; Free pickup and recycling of old appliances in partnership with GoRecycle.

Finally, to meet a growing need for more affordable appliances and with a strong awareness of environmental challenges, Corbeil Appliances is launching a new line called Corbeil Éco-Choix, aimed at offering second-hand products, end-of-line models, "as-is" items, and the most accessible brands on the market.

"Protecting purchasing power is a holistic approach that goes well beyond simply lowering prices. We also want to offer flexibility, peace of mind, and responsible options to our customers," added Mr. Amiel.

A Supply Model that Makes a Real Difference

In an environment where supply chains remain fragile, Corbeil Appliances benefits from a diversified supply network, sourcing products from Europe, Latin America, Asia and North America. This model helps mitigate the impact of tariff increases and maintain greater price stability. In support of this approach, we're also introducing new, clear, and informative store signage to help customers make more informed choices regarding product origin.

About Corbeil

Founded in 1949, Corbeil is a 100% Quebec-owned company held by Amiel Group since 2017. It is currently the largest home appliance network in Quebec, with some 30 stores across the province and in Ontario. Corbeil is improving the customer shopping experience by offering all new spaces for visualizing and trying out appliances, unparalleled service quality, and a merchant website. Today, as an industry leader, Corbeil is committed to environmental causes and to protecting its customers' purchasing power. For more information: www.corbeilelectro.com.

About Groupe Amiel

Groupe Amiel is a portfolio company founded by Anthony Amiel in 2017. It was created to bring together Distinctive, Corbeil Appliances and Termonas under one entity. Its primary objective is to establish itself as the trusted partner of reference in the Canadian home appliance market. The Groupe Amiel companies can now enjoy greater synergy while continuing to shape, advance and energize the appliance industry. For more information: amiel.ca

SOURCE Groupe Amiel

For More Information: Maxime Bordeleau, TACT, Phone number: 819-698-3105, Email: [email protected]