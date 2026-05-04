GATINEAU, QC, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Museum of History is redefining how audiences experience the past with Napoleon – The Immersive Saga, a powerful 30-minute virtual reality (VR) adventure that plunges visitors into the heart of the Napoleonic era through cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling.

Travel through pivotal moments in the story of Napoleon Bonaparte, from the Battle of Austerlitz to his final days on Saint Helena. Moving through richly detailed large-scale virtual environments, visitors experience epic battles, strategic triumphs, and defining moments through striking, historically informed reconstructions.

Using state-of-the-art VR technology, visitors move through sweeping battlefields and iconic landmarks, as history takes shape in real time. From the icy crossing of the Berezina to the ascent of the Vendôme Column, the scale and intensity of the era are brought vividly to life, while Napoleon's own voice offers an intimate perspective.

Designed as a fully immersive, small-group experience, participants move through the space together, creating a strong sense of presence within these historical settings. Supported by trained staff and advanced VR technology, the experience offers a seamless and engaging journey unlike anything found in a traditional museum setting. Developed in consultation with a committee of experts in Napoleonic history, the VR experience reflects careful attention to historical detail while embracing new ways of engaging with history.

"Napoleon – The Immersive Saga represents a bold step forward in how we bring history to life," said Lisa Walli, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Advancement and Digital at the Canadian Museum of History. "By combining immersive VR and AI technologies with compelling storytelling, we're offering a rare chance to walk through history as it unfolds around you."

The VR experience is complemented by a brief pre-show introduction offering context on Napoleon's rise, and a post-show space highlighting aspects of his enduring legacy, including connections to Canada. Visitors can also engage with an AI-powered interactive station that invites them to "Ask Napoleon!" questions, extending the experience beyond the virtual environment. With 12 participants per session in each of the two VR spaces, Napoleon – The Immersive Saga offers an intimate, high-impact experience designed for visitors seeking something immersive, memorable and unique.

Napoleon – The Immersive Saga will be presented in Gallery C at the Canadian Museum of History from May 14, 2026 to January 10, 2027. The experience is offered as an optional, separately ticketed experience.

Book your tickets now for an unforgettable experience you won't want to miss. Capacity is limited. Visitors can purchase a Napoleon-only ticket or add the experience to Museum admission at a reduced rate. Tickets start at $30 for the VR experience, or $20 if added to Museum admission. A 10% discount is available for online ticket purchases. Museum members benefit from a 25% discount. Full pricing details are available on the Museum's website.

Napoleon – The Immersive Saga was produced by Sandora VR and is distributed by Infinity Experiences.

Located on the shores of the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Quebec, the Canadian Museum of History attracts more than 1.2 million visitors each year. The Museum's principal role is to enhance the knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and belongings that have shaped Canada's history and identity, as well as to enhance awareness of world history and culture.

For more information, please visit historymuseum.ca. Follow us on X , Facebook or Instagram .

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SOURCE Canadian Museum of History

Media contact: Stéphanie Verner, Senior Media Relations and Communications Officer, Canadian Museum of History, Telephone: 819-776-7169, [email protected]