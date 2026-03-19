GATINEAU, QC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Journey into the sensitive and powerful world of multidisciplinary artist Caroline Monnet as she explores memory, territory, and the living pulse of language in Pizandawatc / The One Who Listens, the newest exhibition presented at the Canadian Museum of History.

Bringing together a selection of refined and striking works, the exhibition showcases the richness of Monnet's aesthetic vocabulary, her mastery of materials, and the clarity of her conceptual approach. Born in the Outaouais, of Anishnaabe and French descent, Monnet draws upon her bicultural experience to address the impacts of colonialism, subverting its oppressive systems with Indigenous worldviews and methodologies.

Meaning "the one who listens" in Anishinaabemowin, Pizandawatc refers to the traditional name of Monnet's maternal family, before surnames were changed by the Oblate missionaries at Kitigan Zibi. The title honours the artist's great-grandmother, Mani Pizandawatc, the first in her family to have her territory divided into reserves. It also evokes a way of being -- attentive, relational and grounded -- that echoes throughout Monnet's practice and offers a powerful entry point into stories of memory, land, and cultural resilience. Presented for the first time in Anishinaabemowin, French and English, the exhibition aligns with the United Nations' International Decade of Indigenous Languages and highlights the vitality of Indigenous language as a living expression of identity and worldview.

"Caroline Monnet's work speaks powerfully to the richness of Anishinaabe identity, its deep connection to land, its intergenerational memory, and its enduring resilience. She skillfully shapes these forces into sculpture, inviting us to experience language and territory in a deeply tangible way, to listen to the land, to our ancestors, and to the futures we all share responsibility for," said Caroline Dromaguet, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History. "By placing Anishinaabemowin at the centre of the presentation, the Museum underscores the strength of Indigenous narratives and encourages visitors to fully recognize the history, perseverance, and contemporary creativity of Anishinaabe peoples."

Featuring a compelling blend of sculpture, sound and storytelling, the exhibition reveals the depth and dynamism of Anishinaabe cultural expression. Motivated by a desire to give physical form to spoken language, Monnet transforms the resonance of Anishinaabemowin into layered compositions of natural and industrial wood, bronze pieces that echo wood fragments shaped by the elements, and embroidered textile works incorporating industrial materials with phrases that evoke the connective power of nature and the resilience of Indigenous cultural expressions. Her work centres Indigenous ways of knowing, offering a resonant experience that invites visitors to reflect on identity, belonging, and their relationship to the land.

Organized by the Art Museum at the University of Toronto, Pizandawatc / The One Who Listens is on view at the Canadian Museum of History from March 20 to September 8, 2026. Touring support for the exhibition is provided by the Canada Council for the Arts.

Located on the shores of the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Quebec, the Canadian Museum of History welcomes over 1.2 million visitors each year. The Museum's principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity, as well as to enhance Canadians' awareness of world history and cultures.

SOURCE Canadian Museum of History

Media contact: Stéphanie Verner, Senior Media Relations and Communications Officer, Canadian Museum of History, Telephone: 819-776-7169 [email protected]