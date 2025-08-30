UPPER HAMMONDS PLAINS, NS, Aug. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. Today, the Government of Canada joined community members to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Upper Hammonds Plains Housing Co-operative, a project that received more than $61 million in federal funding to build 136 new affordable homes.

The property at 195 Equestrian Lane will soon be home to the Upper Hammonds Plains Housing Co-operative, a development rooted in the community's commitment to collective land ownership and responsible stewardship. The project is designed to preserve and strengthen African Nova Scotian culture and heritage while providing safe, affordable housing. All homes will be affordable, including 29 accessible units. Completion of the co-op is expected by spring 2027.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

"The federal government has a strong role to play in building non-market housing to provide more affordable housing options for Canadians, and this includes co-operative housing. This project shows how co-ops can provide affordable, inclusive, and sustainable homes that respond directly to local needs." – Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville—Bedford—Preston

"The Upper Hammonds Plains Housing Co-operative is a powerful example of what's possible when governments, builders, and communities come together with shared purpose. For generations, African Nova Scotian communities like Upper Hammonds Plains have shaped Halifax's history, resilience, and identity. This project not only creates 136 much-needed homes, including 29 accessible units, but also honours that legacy while supporting the families who will soon call this place home." –Andy Fillmore, Mayor of Halifax

"This groundbreaking shows what grassroots, community-led organizing can do: deliver transformational projects and non-market homes that stay affordable for generations, insulated from market turbulence. We incubated the UHPHC so residents participate in the governance, the decisions, and the future of this community asset." – Curtis Whiley, Founder & President, UHPCLT

"We're building on the legacy of our ancestors and the strength of our partners. With sector support from CMHC and CHF Canada, and HarbourTown Group as our builder, we're moving from advocacy to construction while keeping our community's values at the centre." – Karalee Oliver, Board Director, UHPCLT

The Co-operative Housing Development Program (CHDP) is the largest federal investment in new co-op housing development in more than 30 years, with $1.5 billion in funding. The program supports the creation of co-op homes that are more affordable than private market rentals, providing options for middle-income households.

The program was co-designed with the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada and the co-op housing sector to ensure it addresses the sector's unique needs, including capacity-building support for applicants. The first application window ran from July 15 to September 15, 2024 , and additional intake windows will be announced in 2025 and beyond.

