Ground broken on 159 new affordable homes in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is taking action to increase housing supply and accelerate the construction of affordable homes for Canadians.

Today, MP Mona Fortier joined Stéphane Giguère, Chief Executive Officer of Ottawa Community Housing (OCH), to mark the groundbreaking of 200 Beausoleil, an affordable housing development in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood and one of the first projects advancing under the Government of Canada's Build Canada Homes initiative.

The Government of Canada is supporting the development through up to $63 million in combined funding, including investments from Build Canada Homes and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Located at 200 Beausoleil Drive in Lowertown, the development will transform an existing parking structure into a new 20-storey affordable housing building. Featuring a six-storey podium, the building will provide 159 one- and two-bedroom rental homes, including 32 accessible homes. Residents will benefit from convenient access to public transit, community services, parks, and local amenities. Designed using Passive House principles and incorporating solar energy and barrier-free features, the development will promote sustainability, accessibility, and long-term affordability. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with completion targeted for 2028.

This development was identified as one of the priority projects under the federal Build Canada Homes partnership with the City of Ottawa. Announced by the Prime Minister on April 23, 2026, the partnership aims to accelerate the delivery of new mixed-income and affordable housing across the city. Ottawa Community Housing is leading the development of the Beausoleil development in partnership with federal, municipal and industry partners. Laurin Construction is serving as construction partner, while Diamond Schmitt Architects and KWC Architects are leading the project's architectural design.

Through collaboration among governments, housing providers, and industry and community partners, this development will help increase housing supply and create affordable homes where they are needed most.

Quotes:

"Every resident deserves access to a safe, affordable place to call home. This project represents a major investment in Ottawa's future. Through Build Canada Homes, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and our partnership with Ottawa Community Housing, we are turning an underutilized site into housing that will help seniors, families, and individuals stay connected to the services, transit, and opportunities they rely on. This is the kind of action needed to address Ottawa's housing challenges."

-- Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa--Vanier--Gloucester

"The partnership between Build Canada Homes and the City of Ottawa is about finding new ways to get affordable housing built faster and at greater scale. The Beausoleil Project is an early example of what can be achieved when governments and housing providers align around a shared goal, helping bring more homes within reach for the people who need them most."

-- Ana Bailão, President and CEO, Build Canada Homes

"We need to build more homes, and we need to make sure more of those homes are affordable. Today's groundbreaking is a great example of what that looks like in practice: taking an underused site and turning it into 159 new homes for Ottawa residents. When we build more housing, use our land wisely and work together, we make our city more affordable, more livable and stronger for everyone."

-- His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

"Every new affordable home makes a difference for individuals and families looking for a place to call home. Breaking ground on this development brings us one step closer to welcoming future residents to a sustainable, inclusive community in the heart of Lowertown."

-- Stéphane Giguère, Chief Executive Officer of Ottawa Community Housing

"Breaking ground on 200 Beausoleil is an exciting milestone, and we're proud to be part of a project that will have a real impact in the community. At the end of the day, this project is about creating quality homes for people and building something that will serve the neighborhood for many years to come. We're looking forward to working with Ottawa Community Housing, our craft trade partners, and the entire project team to bring 200 Beausoleil to life."

-- Travis Grimes, President of LAURIN

"Beausoleil is a community-focused development that will bring 159 new affordable homes to the heart of Lowertown. The design brings a sense of playfulness and colour to the streetscape, while creating active, welcoming spaces that support connection and community. We are proud to work alongside Ottawa Community Housing on a development that represents an important investment in affordable housing and the long-term vitality of Lowertown."

-- Arne Suraga, Diamond Schmitt Architects

"We have been working with Ottawa Community Housing to provide affordable housing in Ottawa for more than a decade. We are proud to continue our contributions through 200 Beausoleil, where the design prioritizes accessibility through community-focused design and sustainable construction."

-- Ran Zaig, KWC Architects

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is supporting the project through up to $63 million in combined funding through Build Canada Homes, the Affordable Housing Fund, and Seed funding.

The development will replace an existing parking structure at 200 Beausoleil Drive in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood and will deliver 159 affordable rental homes.

The development will include 149 one-bedroom homes and 10 two-bedroom homes, including 32 accessible homes.

Ottawa Community Housing is leading the development, Laurin Construction is serving as the construction partner, and Diamond Schmitt Architects and KWC Architects are leading architectural design.

The development will be designed using Passive House principles and will incorporate solar energy features and barrier-free accessibility measures.

The all-electric building will have no fossil fuel combustion on site and is designed to minimize ongoing heating and cooling energy costs.

Building amenities will include a Wellness Centre, Games Room, Arts and Activity Room, exterior terrace, and ground-level amenity space.

200 Beausoleil is among the first developments advancing under the Build Canada Homes partnership with the City of Ottawa, announced by the Prime Minister on April 23, 2026. The first eight priority projects are expected to deliver more than 1,100 new rental homes as part of a broader commitment to accelerate up to 3,000 homes across Ottawa.

Build Canada Homes is a new federal Crown corporation, established as a federal Special Operating Agency (SOA) in September 2025, dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale.

Federal funding for Build Canada Homes is conditionally approved, subject to due diligence.

Associated links

200 BEAUSOLEIL DR - Ottawa Community Housing

Build Canada Homes

Prime Minister Carney delivers on commitment to accelerate homebuilding in Ottawa

Council approves federal partnership for 3,000 new homes

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts : For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Build Canada Homes, [email protected] Bch-mc.ca; Michaela Ianni, Media Relations Specialist, Ottawa Community Housing, [email protected], 343-961-4035