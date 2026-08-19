Investing in cycling facilities in Ottawa's east end

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The City of Ottawa will create new cycling facilities along Orléans Boulevard and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard after an investment of over $5.1 million from the federal government.

Announced by MP Marie-France Lalonde and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, along with Councillor Laura Dudas, the Orléans Boulevard and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard cycling facilities project will contribute to a safe and connected active transportation network for residents of Orléans.

By creating separated infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians, the project will make it easier to walk or cycle to key destinations throughout Orléans, reducing reliance on personal vehicles. Once complete, the cycling facilities will connect nearby residential neighbourhoods with commercial areas along St. Joseph Boulevard and the Convent Glen LRT Station, giving residents convenient access to shops, services, and public transit.

Quotes

"The Orléans cycling facilities project is an important investment in a safer, more connected community that makes it easier for residents to walk, cycle, and access transit. By improving connections to homes, businesses, and key destinations, this project will help make active transportation a more convenient and attractive choice for people in Orléans."

Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament for Orléans

"Residents want safe, convenient ways to get around their community. These new cycling paths will make it easier to walk or cycle to local shops, parks, services and transit, while adding these connections without taking away existing car lanes. As Orléans continues to grow, investments like this give people more choices and make everyday trips safer and easier. I want to thank the Government of Canada and MP Marie-France Lalonde for this important investment in Orléans and for helping make these new connections possible."

His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,148,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, City of Ottawa, 613-266-4996, Email: [email protected]