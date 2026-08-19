Building Canada strong by investing in recreational infrastructure in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the Honourable Darren Fisher announced a federal investment of up to $1.2 million in the revitalisation of the Mic Mac Amateur Aquatic Club through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The Mic Mac Amateur Aquatic Club will be retrofitted and expanded to address climate change impacts, improve energy efficiency, and enhance accessibility for underserved populations. The windows, brickwork, and insulation will be upgraded to improve energy performance, and solar panels and sunshades will be installed to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy. The kayak and dragon boat docks will be replaced with new docks that are accessible and made from durable, climate-adaptive materials. Additionally, an accessible pathway and wheelchair ramp will be constructed to connect the entrance to the second-level deck.

Interior renovations include expanding the kitchen with energy-efficient appliances; converting the washrooms into accessible, gender-neutral facilities; and installing accessible doors.

Once completed, the facility will have accessible indoor and outdoor program spaces as well as a welcoming environment for people of all abilities and backgrounds, while improving overall environmental sustainability and accessibility.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"In Dartmouth, people don't ask if you paddle--they ask where you paddle. For more than 100 years, the non-profit Mic Mac Amateur Aquatic Club has brought people together on Lake Banook. Whether you're training, competing, or getting your first paddle in the water, everyone should have the opportunity to take part. These upgrades will make the club more accessible inside and out, more energy efficient, and better prepared for the future, helping ensure this important community gathering place can continue serving residents, families, and paddlers of all abilities for many years to come."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth–Cole Harbour

"We're excited to improve the Mic Mac Amateur Aquatic Club by creating a more sustainable, accessible, and welcoming facility. These upgrades will improve energy efficiency, enhance accessibility, and provide better indoor and outdoor spaces for people of all abilities. Most importantly, this project will help ensure Mic Mac continues to serve and welcome our community for years to come."

Craig James, President of the Mic Mac Amateur Aquatic Club

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,264,980 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Robin Thomson, Mic Mac Amateur Aquatic Club, 902-495-7141, [email protected]