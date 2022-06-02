Gripping Procedural, Must-See Spinoff, and Classic Sitcom Reboot Join Canada's Most-Watched Network, as CTV Adds EAST NEW YORK, THE ROOKIE: FEDS, and NIGHT COURT for 2022/23 Season

– Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits (EAST NEW YORK), Niecy Nash-Betts (THE ROOKIE: FEDS), and Hilary Swank (ALASKA) headline CTV's new fall series, with TRUE LIES starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, and ALERT from John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, and Datari Turner joining the mid-season schedule –

– CTV also secures NIGHT COURT with THE BIG BANG THEORY's Melissa Rauch and comedy legend John Larroquette for mid-season, and all-new game show CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! –

– New series for CTV's suite of Specialty Channels include THE ARK and SUPERNATURAL prequel THE WINCHESTERS for CTV Sci-Fi Channel; PANHANDLE for CTV Drama Channel; and Jamie Oliver's JAMIE'S ONE PAN WONDERS for CTV Life Channel –

– CTV is set to announce 2022/23 primetime schedule June 9 in Toronto –

– CTV content streams on CTV.ca and the CTV App –

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading up to the #BellMediaUpfront on June 9, CTV today announced the key new series set to join CTV and its suite of Specialty Channels as part of the 2022/23 season. Landing highly-anticipated series, headlined by blockbuster talent, CTV's schedule includes the buzzed-about EAST NEW YORK, from the executive producers of NYPD BLUE, about the newly promoted police captain of East New York, with Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits. Also coming to CTV is the spinoff of hit series THE ROOKIE, THE ROOKIE: FEDS, starring Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest rookie at the FBI Academy; and ALASKA, from the mind of Academy Award®-winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), which follows a disgraced reporter looking for redemption at an Anchorage newspaper, starring two-time Academy Award®- winner Hilary Swank .

For mid-season, CTV's lineup is further strengthened by TRUE LIES, an adaptation of James Cameron's fan-favourite international spy blockbuster with Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga; character-driven drama ALERT about the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit from John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, and Datari Turner; and NIGHT COURT, a follow-up to the beloved 1980s sitcom starring THE BIG BANG THEORY's Melissa Rauch and comedy legend John Larroquette, reprising his role as Dan Fielding.

Also joining the CTV schedule is CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, a spinoff of the iconic game show featuring famous faces competing to donate money to a chosen charity.

CTV's Specialty Channels have also expanded their suite of sought-after series, with CTV Sci-Fi Channel adding THE WINCHESTERS, a prequel to the smash-hit series SUPERNATURAL, centered on Dean and Sam's parents; and THE ARK, which follows planetary colonization missions in the race to save human beings from extinction. CTV Drama Channel confirms PANHANDLE, centred on eccentric, agoraphobic arm-chair detective Bell Prescott, who enlists the reluctant help of the local traffic cop; and coming to CTV Life Channel is JAMIE'S ONE PAN WONDERS, from world-renowned chef Jamie Oliver, which provides solutions for anyone who wants to cook delicious food with minimal ingredients, less cleaning up, and big flavour.

