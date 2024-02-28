Grey Tsumani is coming - seniors 65+ to make up 1/4 of the population by 2030. Northern Ontario's Canadore College is leading the way to healthier aging.

NORTH BAY, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The metaphor "grey tsunami" refers to the demographic shift being caused by the growing number of older adults in society, led by the baby boomer generation. Canadore College recognizes seniors need to age better and healthier, be more productive and engaged with their community, and it's using The Village to help make that a reality.

Seniors aging better, and healthier thanks to The Village at Canadore College. Post this Students from Canadore College receive experiential learning working with older adults on campus (CNW Group/Canadore College)

The only model of its kind in Canada, The Village is focused on collaborative, interprofessional education and the integration of Indigenous, Eastern, and Western healing and wellness practices. A world-class health, wellness, and education facility located at Canadore College in North Bay, Ontario, it is home to the College's schools of Indigenous Studies, Human Care, Health Science and Social Services, and Sport and Recreation. Students learn in The Village's comprehensive suite of student-run clinics, modern classrooms, and cultural spaces.

"This model is about leveraging learning to benefit the community and the community supporting our learners," said Micheline Demers, The Village Collective Impact Project Manager. "Canadore College is a place the community feels they belong. In turn, the community is invested in and supports every aspect of the students' learning. Together, we are solving issues facing our country by coming together inter-generationally, inter-professionally, and inter-culturally. The lessons learned on our campuses are brought to the workplace. This improves the lives of seniors and supports healthy aging."

"As a student, the Village provides a learning experience like no other by giving us an opportunity to work directly alongside members of the community within a setting that we are already familiar with," said Jenna Faulkner, a student in the Occupational Therapist Assistant/Physical Therapist Assistant Intensive program. "I value these experiences as the interaction and feedback from community members allows me to develop interpersonal skills that are not otherwise developed in a standard classroom setting. The experience gained through my participation in student-led programs in The Village will prepare me well for my career."

The Village Collective Impact Project (CIP) is funded in part by the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Program. In 2019, the CIP received nearly $2 million dollars in funding to distribute to seniors' organizations to get programming up and running. The project is making a difference in the lives of adults aged 60 and older in the districts of Nipissing and Parry Sound in Northern Ontario. Its offerings include daily exercise classes and walking groups, digital literacy seminars, and a weekly pickleball game. The CIP's goal is to reduce the risk of social isolation and increase social participation among adults 60+. The project is working collaboratively with seniors, including Indigenous seniors, their caregivers and families, stakeholders, regional community organizations, and agencies, to develop models of healthy aging and inclusion to improve the health outcomes of seniors living in the Nipissing-Parry Sound districts.

"Research has shown us social isolation can be as harmful to one's health as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and Canadore wants to provide better care for the older adults in the communities we serve," said George Burton President and CEO. "We saw a need to bring seniors together to stay healthy and enjoy their lives, and we have done that through The Village Collective Impact Project."

The Village CIP is hitting its targets, and the data is impressive. It has created a network of 87 organizations across Nipissing and Parry Sound. The most recent statistics, from Fall 2023, for the 50 partner organizations that have received CIP funding, support more than 30,000 seniors from Nipissing and Parry Sound. Canadore College, through The Village programming, has supported more than 5300 seniors since launching in 2019, 750 participants came through the program every month last fall. That is more than the CIP projected when it launched four years ago.

Since the inception of the project, almost 1600 students have provided more than 87,000 hours of on-campus support.

Canadore College is planning for the expansion of The Village into intergenerational living opportunities for seniors and more hands-on learning experiences for the students. The long-term care facility will provide healthcare, assisted living, respite care, transitional beds, and affordable housing options.

