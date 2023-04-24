TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is pleased to announce that Greg Hicks, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), has been named as the 2023 Distinguished Canadian Retailer of the Year.

This prestigious award recognizes a retail leader who has demonstrated outstanding business success, innovation, community commitment, and exceptional leadership within their corporation, the retail industry in Canada, and the community at large.

Greg Hicks, 2023 Distinguished Retailer of the Year (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Under Mr. Hicks' leadership, Canadian Tire Corporation is experiencing unprecedented success, and the company continues to shine as one of Canada's most trusted and iconic brands. Mr. Hicks' innovative strategies, relentless pursuit of excellence, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction have propelled CTC to new heights, resulting in strong business performance and market leadership. These strengths are highlighted in how Mr. Hicks leads the execution of CTC's Better Connected strategy, a plan to evolve the company from a collection of banners, brands, and channels into one integrated enterprise. By bolstering CTC's omnichannel capabilities and building on the company's digital capabilities, vast real estate footprint and unparalleled position in and understanding of the Canadian consumer landscape, Mr. Hicks is ensuring CTC creates an unrivalled competitive advantage and long-term growth and value for shareholders.

"Greg Hicks has been a true visionary in the retail industry, leading Canadian Tire Corporation to achieve remarkable success while consistently demonstrating his commitment to the community. His innovative approach, dedication to customer satisfaction, and relentless passion for improving the Canadian Tire experience for all Canadians make him a deserving recipient of the Distinguished Canadian Retailer of the Year award," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada.

Greg Hicks has also been a valuable contributor to the retail industry at large, including serving for many years as a director and eventually as the Chair of the Board of Retail Council of Canada, providing invaluable guidance, specifically during the pandemic when the industry needed to work together to keep employees and customers safe.

"I am honoured to be named the Retail Council of Canada's Distinguished Canadian Retailer of the Year, a recognition that truly reflects the collective ambition of our entire team across CTC," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire. "With the support of our tens of thousands of team members, the Canadian Tire Associate Dealers, and our many partners across Canada and the world, we continue to succeed in making life in Canada better for all our stakeholders."

Greg Hicks and CTC join an impressive list of past recipients of the Distinguished Retailer of the Year award that includes Giant Tiger, The Home Depot Canada, London Drugs Limited, Groupe Dynamite, Leon's Furniture, Harry Rosen, Aritzia, Indigo Books & Music, Staples Canada, Costco Wholesale Canada, La Senza, and Best Buy Canada.

The Distinguished Canadian Retailer of the Year award will be presented to Mr. Hicks at Retail Council of Canada's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 30, 2023, at the Toronto Congress Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. To purchase Gala tickets, visit https://retailawards.ca/register-now/.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of RCC STORE 23, (May 30-31, 2023), which is Canada's biggest retail event. RCC STORE 23 will feature 75+ speakers and is attracting more than 2,000 retail leaders from across North America and around the globe.

