Greenlane Renewables Signs Two Service Contracts With International Energy Company

~Greenlane service offerings gaining traction across customer base~

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) today announced two service agreements signed with an international energy company for two of its dairy RNG project sites in the United States for which Greenlane previously supplied the biogas upgrading systems. Greenlane is expanding its presence in North and South America through maintenance contracts of its 3-tiered service offerings branded as Bronze, Silver and Gold designed to meet diverse customer needs. The customer's name has not been disclosed at this time.

"With over 20 biogas upgrading systems commissioned in the last two years and over 145 systems deployed globally in total, Greenlane has a large target customer base for our enhanced service offerings executed by our growing team of talented service specialists," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "We have expanded our offerings through our new, turn-key H 2 S media change-out service, which so far has been well received, having completed four of them in the past five months."

The 3-tier service packages reflect Greenlane's commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and industry progress. Comprehensive services deliver rapid response to issues, insights to optimize plant performance, and quality preventative maintenance. Under new service and related agreements, Greenlane will provide ongoing support and maintenance, ensuring the continued success and efficiency of installed systems.

Greenlane's onsite media change-out service is available for both new and existing Greenlane customers looking to streamline their operations either with an add-on to Greenlane's service offerings, or as a new single-source service provider. The service is designed to save clients time and money through advanced productivity.

Click HERE for more information on Greenlane services.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

For more information please contact:

Incite Capital Markets

Darren Seed / Eric Negraeff

Ph: 604.493.2004

Brad Douville, CEO

Greenlane Renewables

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.