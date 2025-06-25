Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:



Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes No / Withheld 1. Set the number of directors at five (5). Passed 92.2 % 7.8 % 2. Election of Directors a) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson Passed 92.6 % 7.4 % b) Elect as a director: David Demers Passed 93.5 % 6.5 % c) Elect as a director: Brad Douville Passed 93.5 % 6.5 % d) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith Passed 93.5 % 6.5 % e) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong Passed 93.5 % 6.5 % 3. Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders Passed 93.7 % 6.3 %

The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 9, 2025 which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Clayton Paradis, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]