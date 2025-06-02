Greenlane Announces Over $2 Million in Orders for Biogas Desulfurization Equipment

~Orders highlight continued adoption and trajectory toward establishing the Company's product line as the global industry standard~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G), a leading global provider of biogas desulfurization and upgrading systems, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Airdep S.r.l. has received new purchase orders totalling over $2 million (€1.3M). The purchases were made by a repeat customer for the supply of multiple units of proprietary biogas desulfurization equipment to support the production of renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

"Our aim at Greenlane is to make RNG projects more accessible and scalable by solving the industry's most challenging technology problems, one of which is biogas desulfurization," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "All biogas projects require hydrogen sulfide ("H 2 S") removal and our biogas desulfurization product line has set the standard in Italy and is increasingly being adopted in global markets. According to the International Energy Agency, Italy is the fastest growing biomethane market in Europe. Our biogas desulfurization product line delivers a proven and reliable regenerative solution where the goal is high H 2 S removal performance at low cost."

Our biogas desulfurization technology includes the following process steps. The raw untreated biogas feeds into the bottom of a scrubbing tower where it flows, countercurrent, to a proprietary liquid chemical solution. Treated gas exits through the top of the scrubber. The sulfur-rich liquid solution is regenerated in a separate oxidation tank after which it is transferred to a sedimentation tank to allow the elemental sulfur solids to drop out. Clean, regenerated solution returns to the scrubbing tower in a continuous and efficient process.

The process neither requires the addition of oxygen nor adds it to the treated gas. This is critical because oxygen is difficult and costly to remove after being added in alternative approaches to H 2 S removal such for biological scrubbers or injection directly into the digester. Excess oxygen can lead to pipeline shut out due to non-compliance with injection specifications.

Our biogas desulfurization systems are easy to install and operate and eliminate many of the operational issues and costs that come with traditional biological scrubbing and media-based H 2 S removal systems. The elemental sulfur solids created in the removal process can be spread on fields as fertilizer.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information including statements regarding expected order fulfillment, the scalability and accessibility of RNG projects, continued adoption of Greenlane's products in global markets, the potential establishment of the Company's product line as a global industry standard,and the performance of the Company's technology. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, its Annual Information Form and in its base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2024, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

