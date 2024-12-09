Greenlane Renewables Files Patent Applications for New Landfill Gas Upgrading Technology Architected To Maximize Methane Recovery While Minimizing Capex

~Company to bring to market in 2025 a new compelling product line that advances the state-of-the-art in renewable natural gas production from landfills~

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has filed two new patent applications for landfill gas upgrading technology. The Company intends to bring to market in 2025 a new compelling product line that incorporates the content of these patent applications architected to advance the state-of-the-art in the production of renewable natural gas ("RNG") from landfills by maximizing methane recovery performance while minimizing capital expenditure. Higher performance and lower cost systems enable RNG developers and project owners to enhance revenue generating RNG output from their assets while minimizing upfront investment, making RNG projects more accessible and scalable.

"Greenlane has been a pioneer in the RNG industry for over 35 years successfully opening up new markets and segments," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "Greenlane is also unique in the industry being the only biogas upgrading company offering and deploying systems utilizing the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, independently and in combination, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. It is this deep level of understanding, unbiased perspective on technology and segment-specific insights gained through extensive experience that led to the development of this new intellectual property that addresses tough industry challenges."

"Landfills have been and continue to be the largest feedstock source for RNG, but landfill gas is much more difficult to upgrade into pipeline quality RNG than biogas from anaerobic digesters due to large and varying amounts of oxygen and nitrogen that need to be removed. At Greenlane, we were not satisfied with current landfill gas upgrading and saw an opportunity to make a major step forward with technology that ensures adaptability and reliability with lower costs and optimized performance for a wide range of landfill sites. These patent applications demonstrate our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions through technological improvements to lower the financial barriers for renewable energy projects."

Based on data compiled by the Argonne National Laboratory, of all of the feedstock sources for RNG, namely landfills, wastewater, food waste and agricultural waste, 70% of the RNG production capacity in the United States came from landfills in 2021. According to BloombergNEF, the untapped potential going forward to produce RNG from landfill gas is more than all other feedstock types combined in the United States. The International Energy Agency stated in its Medium-Term Gas Report 2023 that RNG production in Brazil is expected to quadruple from 2023 to 2027, with 60% of it being derived from landfills.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and has deployed the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

