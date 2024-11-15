Greenlane Renewables Announces Management and Board of Director Changes

~Appointment of Stephanie Mason as CFO completes planned succession~

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announces the appointment of Stephanie Mason as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 13, 2025.

Ms. Mason brings over 15 years of experience to her new role as Greenlane's CFO. Ms. Mason has been with Greenlane for over 4 years, most recently as Director of Finance following a promotion from Corporate Controller. Prior to working at Greenlane, Ms. Mason gained experience at other TSX-listed renewable energy companies managing teams responsible for financial reporting, regulatory compliance and other finance activities. Ms. Mason developed her strong accounting foundation at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she obtained her CPA, CA designation.

"We are excited to welcome Stephanie into the role of CFO," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane Renewables. "Stephanie brings a depth of expertise in finance, reporting, and operations and provides continuity in leadership at Greenlane. Transitioning overall financial leadership from Monty Balderston to Stephanie starting at the beginning of 2025 completes a planned succession as we continue to advance our strategic goals in the RNG space. During his tenure as CFO over the last couple of years, Monty has provided solid leadership of the finance function at Greenlane and played a pivotal role on the senior management team. I want to thank Monty for all of his contributions."

"I am honored to become Greenlane's CFO. This is an organization recognized for its commitment to sustainability and innovation," stated Ms. Mason. "I look forward to contributing to the company's financial reporting strength and supporting its growth objectives."

Mr. Balderston will remain as CFO until voluntarily resigning effective January 13, 2025. Mr. Balderston will support the transition to Ms. Mason upon her appointment, following which he will leave the Company on January 24, 2025.

Further to the management update announced on August 23, 2024, Ian Kane will be completing his transitional role as President and will leave the Company on November 22, 2024 when he will step down from Greenlane's Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Kane for all of his efforts in helping drive Greenlane's business plan.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

