ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadian industry maximize energy performance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while gaining a competitive edge.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, along with the Honourable Joanne Thompson and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, announced $2.7 million in funding through the Green Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Program (GIFMP) to Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. This funding will help expand the takeCHARGE Isolated Communities Energy Efficiency Program (ICEEP) for manufacturing facilities, primarily fish plants, in isolated communities across the province. The ICEEP program will serve to lower participating customers' electricity bills and reduce pollution from diesel-powered generation.

Natural Resources Canada's contributions will also provide capital upgrades, energy audits and strategic energy management to improve the energy efficiency of qualifying industrial and manufacturing facilities.

Investments like these are key to reducing pollution, maximizing energy efficiency and reliability, and increasing energy industry competitiveness in the Canadian industrial and manufacturing sector.

Quotes

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians. Supporting Canadian industrial facilities with their efficiency targets is a necessary step toward improving competitiveness in the global economy. The federal government is pleased to support Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro in its development of a program that will lead to more savings and better energy efficiency for businesses in rural Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We're tackling the cost of living and making life more affordable for Canadians, and this program is a welcome addition to help save Newfoundlanders and Labradorians money. The Isolated Communities Energy Efficiency Program (ICEEP) will help lower electricity bills for consumers as well as reduce our carbon footprint. This project is a win-win for communities across our province."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Seniors, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Rural communities are the heart of Canada. Keeping energy bills affordable will make sure fish plants and other businesses that operate in our small communities stay open and support the great folks who call them home."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings

Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

Quick facts

NRCan is providing $2.7 million in funding, and Hydro's takeCHARGE ICEEP program and participating businesses will contribute $400,000 .

in funding, and Hydro's takeCHARGE ICEEP program and participating businesses will contribute . Canada's industrial sectors represented about 3,650 petajoules — or more than 40 percent — of Canada's total energy use in 2021.

industrial sectors represented about 3,650 petajoules — or more than 40 percent — of total energy use in 2021. The Green Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Program is an expansion of NRCan's Industrial Energy Management Program and provides support for the implementation of energy management systems, capital retrofits and related capacity-building activities.

