THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Fort William Gardens is about to get a green makeover with an investment of over $2.3 million from the Government of Canada and the City of Thunder Bay. Announced by Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, and Dominic Pasqualino, Acting Mayor, City of Thunder Bay, retrofitting the iconic landmark will ensure it remains a fixture in the community for future generations to enjoy all while cutting green house emissions and reducing energy consumption.

The Fort William Gardens was built in 1951 and has become a vital part of the South Core community of Thunder Bay. Modernizing the facility will make it a greener and more accessible focal point in Northern Ontario for hockey, figure skating, and curling championships as well as attracting performers for concerts and cultural events. In addition, the City will continue to use this facility for affordable city-sponsored programs that are accessible for all.

Through this investment, Fort William Gardens will undergo an extensive retrofit. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 29.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 164 tonnes annually. The planned changes include:

Replacing dressing rooms and washroom fixtures.

Swapping the roof, doors, and windows with energy efficient models.

Redesigning the ice-making process to store the heat produced during so that it can be used to heat the building and melt excess snow from cleaning the ice rink.

Upgrading the ventilation systems in the building offices to improve air quality.

Replacing the cooling tower and condensing unit with one that is more reliable and energy efficient.

Retrofitting the ticket window, entrance, concession area, and counter space so it is more accessible for patrons with diverse mobility needs.

The federal government's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program – that is helping fund this project – aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live, and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program is ensuring that facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero goals.

Quotes

"The iconic Fort William Gardens has allowed generations of people to enjoy various sporting and non-sporting events over the years. Through various upgrades including the use of green technologies, this building will become more energy efficient and will continue to serve the needs of Thunder Bay residents and visitors to the city for years to come!"

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased and thankful with this significant investment from the Federal Government's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings fund. Improving the energy efficiency, lowering operating costs and extending the horizon for this historic facility is a very important part of our recreation and facility master plan ."

His Worship, Ken Boshcoff, Mayor, City of Thunder Bay

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.35 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the City of Thunder Bay is contributing $644,895 .

is investing over in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the is contributing . At least 10% of funding under the GICB program is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

