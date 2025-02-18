GreenCore Solutions Corp. Expands TreeFree Diaper™ Innovation with Launch of FemCare UltraThin

New Tree-Free Feminine Care Line Expands Retail Private Label Offering

TORONTO and FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GreenCore), a global leader in tree-free hygiene products, today announced the official launch of FemCare UltraThin, the Company's first tree-free feminine care line in Europe. Designed for today's enlightened consumer, FemCare UltraThin combines superior absorbency, an ultra-thin profile, and antibacterial protection, offering a high-performance, sustainable tree-free alternative to traditional feminine care products.

GreenCore's FemCare UltraThin meets the evolving needs of eco-conscious consumers and retail partners by combining cutting-edge performance with environmental responsibility. The product will carry the TreeFree PASSPORT™ label, a mark of verified sustainability, and will be classified under the Supreme grade for its total blended materials composition.

"With the launch of FemCare UltraThin, we are extending our tree-free innovation beyond baby diapers into the feminine care aisle, giving consumers a sustainable option without compromising performance," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore. "FemCare UltraThin is designed to provide exceptional protection and comfort, all while aligning with the increasing demand for sustainable and responsibly sourced hygiene products."

TreeFree PASSPORT™ Certification

The TreeFree PASSPORT™ label provides transparency into the sourcing, environmental impact, and sustainability of its hygiene products. The three-tier grading system—Premium, Supreme, and Max-ensures clarity for both consumers and retailers. FemCare UltraThin has been classified as Supreme, reflecting a high-performance blend of sustainable and tree-free materials.

Strategic Retail Rollout and Bundled Availability

GreenCore will make FemCare UltraThin available to retail partners in Q2 2025, offering it as a bundle option alongside the Company's TreeFree Diaper™ line. This bundled approach strengthens GreenCore's retail partnerships, ensuring broader category integration and providing private-label retailers with a complete tree-free hygiene solution.

Expanding the Tree-Free Movement in Hygiene

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is rapidly expanding its presence in the global hygiene market, having already established a strong foothold in the baby diaper segment. With FemCare UltraThin, the Company is further disrupting the $100 billion hygiene industry, setting the stage for future product expansions, including tree-free adult incontinence (Inco) solutions in 2026.

GreenCore Tree-Free Product Line Roll-Out Schedule

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is executing a phased product roll-out strategy to introduce its TreeFree hygiene innovations across Baby, FemCare, and Inco categories. This strategic timeline ensures seamless market entry, production scaling, and maximum retail impact in key regions.

2025: TreeFree Baby & FemCare

Baby Diaper Line :

TreeFree Diaper ™ Pants – Pull-up style for active toddlers transitioning from taped diapers.

TreeFree Diaper ™ Open – Traditional taped baby diapers for newborns and infants.

TreeFree Diaper ™ Open – Traditional taped baby diapers for newborns and infants.

TreeFree Diaper ™ Swim – Leak-proof swim diapers for water activities.

TreeFree Diaper ™ Swim – Leak-proof swim diapers for water activities.

FemCare UltraThin:

Lite – Everyday protection for lighter flow needs.

Medium – Standard absorbency for regular use.

Medium – Standard absorbency for regular use.

– Standard absorbency for regular use.

Heavy – High-absorbency option for overnight and extended wear.

GreenCore intends to further expand into Inco UltraThin in early 2026, including Pants – Designed for active adults requiring discreet protection, Bedridden, and UltraThin Inco Active/Lite. This product roadmap ensures continued category expansion, enabling retailers and OEMs to transition their hygiene aisles to tree-free alternatives while capitalizing on growing demand for sustainable, high-performance private-label products.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore is disrupting the $100 billion global hygiene aisle by eliminating tree-based materials and delivering high-performance, ultra-soft, ultra-thin, tree-free hygiene solutions. Our TreeFree Diaper™ and FemCare UltraThin, powered by econoLiite Core™ and ecoLiite Core™ technologies, provide retailers with a cost-effective, high-margin alternative for their private label store brands continue to outpace traditional brands. For more visit www.greencoresolutions.com.

