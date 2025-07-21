GreenCore Solutions and Emerson TEN Partner on TreeFree Diaper® In-Store POS Displays

Through this collaboration, Emerson will design and deploy high-impact POS displays tailored for GreenCore's rapidly expanding European retail network, including grocery, drugstore, and convenience channels. These new POS solutions will make it easier for retailers to highlight and restock TreeFree Diaper® products, driving higher shopper engagement and accelerated sales velocity.

"Partnering with Emerson TEN is a natural extension of our mission to bring TreeFree Diaper® to more European parents through retail partners who value sustainability and innovation," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions. "Their expertise in dynamic in-store merchandising will empower our retail customers to capture the attention of eco-minded Gen Z and Millennial shoppers and support faster sell-through rates."

TreeFree Diaper® is the world's first large-scale private label, tree-free, cellulose-free disposable baby diaper. By eliminating tree cellulosic fiber, it reduces CO₂ emissions by up to 85% and water footprint by up to 90% compared to conventional pulp-based diapers. These environmental breakthroughs align with surging consumer demand for sustainable hygiene products — particularly among Europe's 224 million Gen Z and Millennial consumers, who together represent over 50% of the EU population.

Emerson TEN's in-store solutions include custom display units, shelf-ready marketing kits, and rapid restocking systems designed to fit seamlessly into European retail environments. As part of this partnership, Emerson TEN will also provide local customer support and ensure timely production and delivery to retail locations across the continent.

"European consumers increasingly expect their favorite hygiene products to be both high-performance and environmentally responsible," said Ronny Ahlers, CEO of Emerson TEN. "Our collaboration with GreenCore combines state-of-the-art POS design with a breakthrough diaper product that meets these needs head-on."

The initial rollout will focus on key European retail markets, with further expansion planned through 2026 as GreenCore scales its Retail Private Label Program (RPLP). Each TreeFree Diaper® pack features a QR code linked to the company's eco Score App, providing shoppers with transparent, real-time sustainability and sourcing information at the shelf.

About Emerson TEN OÜ

Emerson TEN OÜ is a leading retail display and POS solutions provider headquartered in Viljandi, Estonia. Specializing in custom, high-impact merchandising systems, Emerson empowers European retailers to create engaging in-store experiences that drive brand visibility and sales performance. For more information visit: www.emersonten.com

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is revolutionizing the hygiene sector with TreeFree Diaper® — an ultra-soft, pulp-free, ultra-thin eco diaper, independently verified 'CLASS B' by SGS for industry leading quality. Engineered to meet rising demand from Europe's Millennial and Gen Z consumers, TreeFree Diaper® delivers exceptional sustainability, eco transparency, and performance for private label retail partners. GreenCore's Retail Private Label Program (RPLP), is powered by PATH+ (Partner Alliance for Traceable Hygiene) OEM network, GreenCore's scalable, transparent supply chain. Every diaper pack is eco verified in real time via the ecoScore App — consumers simply scan the QR code on TreeFree Diaper® packaging or in-store POS displays. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), [email protected]