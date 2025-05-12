GreenCore's TreeFree Diaper™ Innovation Leads to FemCare UltraThin Launch in Europe

Backed by new SGS testing results, FemCare UltraThin 'LITE' received verified Class A performance in absorbency, leakage control, and rewet protection. The result is a high-performance, ultra-thin pad that offers today's consumers a sustainable, tree-free alternative—without compromising on comfort or protection.

SGS Verified: Class A Performance

According to SGS (Ref No. 51020), FemCare UltraThin pads:

Retain 55.5g with 0.0g leakage

Deliver 100% run-off efficiency

Maintain <5% rewet under standing and sitting conditions

Achieve a total score of 90/100 – Class A: Very Good

"In Europe over the last 15-years there has been a generational shift from branded products to retail private label, with a tripling of consumer purchases now making private label nearly two-thirds value share of the overall market," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions Corp. "Our SGS-verified Score of Class A for 'LITE' FemCare UltraThin provides a major expansion of our tree-free platform into the feminine care aisle. Our TreeFree FemCare UltraThin combines verified performance with the sustainable values that today's private label shoppers hold. FemCare UltraThin comes in universal private label packaging or can be customized along with our eco Score App by retailers."

The European feminine hygiene market is projected to reach US$8 billion in 2025 (Statista). Private label products now dominate the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, accounting for nearly 40% of value share and 62% of volume share in Europe's six largest markets: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK. This is nearly triple the private label share from just 15 years ago.

Among Millennials and Gen Z, sustainability is no longer optional. For these consumers, the purchase decision balances price, performance, and environmental values. Eco options must now either match traditional brands on cost or deliver superior value to win lasting market share.

TreeFree PASSPORT™ Verified

FemCare UltraThin also features the TreeFree PASSPORT™ badge, verifying traceable sourcing and third-party testing. Under ECO-10060 certification, the product earns a SUPREME grade, reflecting a high-strength blend of sustainable, tree-free materials.

Retail partners can begin ordering this quarter. The new FemCare UltraThin line is offered bundled with TreeFree Diaper™, enabling rapid, multi-category private label expansion with simplified onboarding, fast restocking, and proven environmental credibility.

About GreenCore Solutions Core

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is transforming the hygiene sector with TreeFree Diaper™- an ultrasoft, pulp-free, ultra-thin eco diaper SGS-verified for quality. Designed for Europe's retail hygiene market, it meets the rising demand-over 70%-from Millennial and Gen Z consumers for eco-certified, private label products. Each pack features a QR-Code linked to the company's 'eco Score' app, delivering real-time tree-free sustainability and sourcing transparency information to today's informed, eco-conscious shoppers our retail customers serve. Visit: www.greencoresolutions.com

SOURCE GreenCore Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744, [email protected]