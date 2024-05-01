MICHIPICOTEN FIRST NATION, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Retrofits and an expansion are coming to the Michipicoten First Nation Health Centre. The federal government is supporting this project with an investment of over $1.5 million from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Chief Patricia Tangie, upgrades to the health centre will make it easier to access, more client friendly, and a safer environment for all, while the increased footprint will give the centre space to grow its health and wellness services.

Changes to the building layout will increase patient confidentiality when they speak to reception and are in examination rooms. Upgrades will also provide for better exit routes should an emergency arise. Moving hand washing from a central location to sinks in each examination room will strengthen infection control measures. Additionally, the building will be modified to fully accommodate patients with mobility issues.

Green initiatives like new roofing, insulation, and solar panels will save energy. As well, the addition of a backup generator, air conditioned cooling centre for heatwaves, and disaster relief provisions will allow the facility to function as a community emergency centre.

The Michipicoten First Nation Health Centre currently serves the community by offering comprehensive health and wellness care, services, and programs in both Ojibway and English. These essential upgrades will enable the health center to better address the physical and mental health needs of youth, adults, and elders within the community.

Quotes

"This is great news for the Michipicoten First Nation Health Centre. By expanding, it will have space to grow its inclusive health and wellness services. Retrofits will improve the facility's energy efficiency, while upgrades to the centre will also increase patient privacy, staff safety, infection control, and accessibility for all."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Contributing to a healthier environment has always been and continues to be a high priority for Michipicoten. The green energy enhancements and changes to the building are necessary to promote the health and well being of our Citizens today and into the future. With a growing population in our community, we appreciate the federal government investment in helping to create positive change through these Health Centre renovations."

Patricia Tangie, Chief, Michipicoten First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,572,81 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 61.3% and greenhouse gas emissions by 3.1 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

