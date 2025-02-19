Essential project to revolutionize passenger rail and shape the Canada of tomorrow

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister Anita Anand unveiled Cadence, the consortium selected to design the Toronto-Québec City High-Speed Rail Network with Alto, and also confirmed funding for the development phase. This is a milestone in this ambitious project, one of the largest infrastructure endeavors in our country's history.

"I'm firmly convinced that the way a project is developed is as crucial as the project itself. Which is why we are developing it now, in collaboration with Cadence and relying on the best practices of the industry. We have assembled a unique group of talents, combining the know-how of a federal Crown corporation with the experience of a consortium of world-class private partners. Together, we will build a project that will surpass the highest expectations of Canadians."

Martin Imbeau, President and CEO, Alto

Toronto–Québec City corridor: Cornerstone of economic and cultural development

The socioeconomic benefits of the Toronto–Québec City High-Speed Rail Network include higher productivity and GDP, increased economic growth, greater labour and student mobility, reduced road congestion, improved access to housing, and more. Reducing travel times and increasing departure options on dedicated and electrified tracks will bring about a sustainable shift from road and air to rail, and ultimately lead to significant transportation cost savings. From Toronto to Québec City, the route includes stops in Peterborough, Ottawa, Montreal, Laval and Trois-Rivières.

Alto: An identity that maps out where we're headed

A new project identity was unveiled in tandem with the announcement: Alto. This modern brand reflects our ambition to revolutionize the passenger rail service by offering an alternative to Canadians.

A collaborative approach

Cadence is an alliance of experienced Canadian and international private partners, including CPDQ Infra, AtkinsRéalis, SYSTRA Canada, Keolis Canada, Air Canada and SNCF Voyageurs. Cadence was selected through a rigorous tendering process to develop the project with Alto, and ensure its construction and subsequent phases. From the early stages of the project development, this collaborative approach will ensure that the power of private-sector innovation and execution is combined with our public service mission, to promote quality, performance, transparency, and effective risk and cost control.

This announcement paves the way for a consultation phase where we will meet with Canadians to shape the future of intercity mobility and bring our lives and cities closer, faster, together.

Main benefits of the high-speed rail network Connecting Canadians and improving their quality of life: Fast, frequent and reliable service will bring 24 million passengers closer together each year by 2055.

Economic prosperity: Canadians will save time and spend less on transportation. Businesses will have faster access to new markets. Putting cities within easier reach of each other will result in a sustained 1.1% increase in Canada's GDP.

Job creation: The project will provide 50,000 jobs+ over 10 years.

Environmental impact: High-speed rail will generate a modal shift that will help Canada meet its climate goals.

Indigenous economic reconciliation: The project will foster meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities.

Value for money for Canadians: The project will save taxpayers money by eliminating the operating subsidy required to maintain existing passenger rail services.

About Alto

Alto (formely VIA HFR) is the Crown Corporation dedicated to developing a fast, reliable and frequent rail network to meet the growing mobility needs in the Toronto–Québec City corridor.

