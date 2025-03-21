Alto and Cadence sign agreement

for development of the high-speed rail network

MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ -

Alto and the Cadence team have reached a major milestone with the signing of a contract for the tangible progress of the high-speed rail network between Toronto and Québec City. This important step marks the beginning of the important design and development phase of this ambitious project, announced on February 19, 2025, by the Government of Canada. It also marks a critical step in improving mobility within the country.

With dedicated passenger tracks and peak speeds of up to 300km/h, Alto will significantly reduce travel times—even halve it in some cases—between major cities in the Toronto–Québec City corridor. Through nearly 1,000 kilometres of electrified tracks, the network will help reduce intercity transportation's carbon footprint while transforming the user experience. As Canada's largest public infrastructure project, this initiative will drive the economy and provide an efficient, economic and environmentally friendly transport alternative to air and car travel.

"The way in which a project is developed is as crucial as the project itself. In collaboration with Cadence, we are bringing together a unique group of experts, combining the expertise of a Crown corporation with the experience of a team of world-class private partners. The signing of the contract demonstrates our shared commitment to develop a high-speed rail network that will exceed Canadians' highest expectations."

- Martin Imbleau, President and CEO, Alto

"The members of Cadence are extremely proud to be working with Alto on this transformative project for the country's economy and communities. Our team brings unparalleled expertise in designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining complex rail projects around the world. We are committed to delivering a high-speed rail system that will redefine rail transportation in Canada and change the lives of millions of Canadians."

- Daniel Farina, General Manager, Cadence

The phase now beginning will confirm the route, obtain the necessary environmental permits and acquire the necessary land. It will also be used to pursue more concrete discussions with First Nations representatives and host communities. This work will enable the cost, financial structure and timetable for the project to be established.

"As Canada's largest ever infrastructure project, Alto will connect more communities and Canadians and grow our economy. This is an exciting next step in the high-speed rail project, which will boost GDP by up to $35 billion annually, create over 51,000 good-paying jobs during construction, and unlock enhanced productivity for decades to come."

- The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

The Alto network, supported by Transport Canada, is a necessary investment that benefits the entire country. It will connect our lives and cities faster, more frequently and reliably, while reducing transportation costs and driving economic growth. With Alto, Canada is finally getting the transportation infrastructure it needs.

About Alto

Alto (formerly VIA HFR) is a Crown corporation dedicated to developing a fast, frequent and reliable rail network to meet the growing mobility needs in the Toronto–Québec City corridor.

About Cadence

Cadence is a consortium of world-renowned companies with expertise and know-how in the design, development and operation of large-scale transportation infrastructure. The consortium members are CDPQ Infra, AtkinsRéalis, Keolis, SYSTRA Canada, Air Canada and SNCF Voyageurs.

SOURCE Alto

Media inquiries: Benoit Bourdeau, 438-686-8476, [email protected]