THUNDER BAY, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced over $33.4 million in funding for two green infrastructure projects in Thunder Bay.

Among the projects announced today is the relocation of the Thunder Bay Art Gallery to the shore of Lake Superior on Thunder Bay's waterfront. This new net-zero facility will include large, flexible spaces to host events and art exhibitions, classrooms and studios for creative learning and greater opportunities to experience and learn about art. It will also include more space to house the gallery's important collection of contemporary art by Indigenous and Northwestern Ontario artists.

Funding will also support the rehabilitation of a former long-term care home into the Matawa Training and Wellness Centre. This new centre will include several classrooms, multi-use training areas, individual and family transition units, a health clinic, and a cultural room with a stage, among other additions. Once complete, the Matawa Training and Wellness Centre will ensure that over 10,000 Indigenous peoples have access to education, health, social services and cultural programming in Northern Ontario. Retrofits to the existing structure will reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Government of Canada is investing over $49.5 million towards these projects.

Quotes

"The funding announced today will go towards the creation of beautiful facilities where Thunder Bay residents will be able to access essential and culturally appropriate healthcare, social, and cultural services. Our Government will continue to build a greener and more inclusive tomorrow for future generations."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Matawa Wellness and Training Centre – Green Building Project is pleased to be one of the recipients of Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Building (GICB) program in the country and one of two green infrastructure projects in Thunder Bay. We know there were a lot of other worthy projects that were proposed. Overall, this project will see a reduction of 420.8 tCO2 and an increased energy efficiency of 2,683,503 Kwh or 69.9%. This investment of $13,844,168 is a substantial contribution for which we are very grateful. It will help to continue to move this project forward towards completion in 2023."

President Robinson Meshake, Matawa First Nations Management Board of Directors

"In addition to reclaiming a brownfield site for this community, the Thunder Bay Art Gallery will now be able to build a net zero carbon public art gallery and community gathering place on the shore of Lake Superior. The Gallery Board and staff who have been working to realize the new waterfront art gallery for over a decade are extremely grateful to Infrastructure Canada for this ground-breaking funding which will ensure the construction of the new waterfront art gallery."

Sharon Godwin, Director, Thunder Bay Art Gallery

Quick facts

Thunder Bay Art Gallery relocation project

Infrastructure Canada is contributing $19,612,000 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB ) program.

is contributing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB

Canadian Heritage contributed $12,600,000 through the Canadian Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF ).

through the Canadian Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario ( FedNor ) has also provided $3.5 million through the Northern Ontario Development Program.

FedNor Matawa Training and Wellness Centre project

Infrastructure Canada is contributing $13,844,168 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB ) program.

is contributing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website .

website Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Carol Audet, Communications Manager, Matawa First Nation Management, 907-632-9663, [email protected]; Sharon Godwin, Gallery Director, Thunder Bay Art Gallery, 807-577-6427, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]