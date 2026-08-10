Greek PDO Olive Oils Bring Authentic Mediterranean Flavor to Canadians' Summer Tables

Four protected designation of origin extra virgin olive oils from Crete inspire fresh, seasonal cooking for barbecues, picnics, and outdoor entertaining

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Summer is synonymous with outdoor entertaining across Canada--from backyard barbecues and cottage weekends to patio dinners and picnics. According to a 2024 survey conducted by Caddle in partnership with Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab, 42% of Canadian consumers barbecue more than once a week during the summer, underscoring how central outdoor cooking has become to the season. Whether enjoying a weekend at the cottage, gathering with friends around the grill, or packing a picnic for a day outdoors, Premium European Products from Greece and Latvia can elevate these seasonal moments by bringing authentic European quality, distinctive flavors, and time-honored craftsmanship to every meal. From transforming simple, fresh ingredients into memorable dishes to inspiring effortless Mediterranean-style entertaining, these products help Canadians make the most of summer dining. Among these standout products, Greek PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) Extra Virgin Olive Oils offer an authentic taste of the Mediterranean, enhancing grilled vegetables, fresh salads, seafood, meats, and artisan breads with exceptional flavor and versatility.

Featured through the "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" campaign, these distinctive olive oils showcase the diversity of Crete's renowned olive-growing regions while bringing the authentic taste of the Mediterranean to Canadian tables.

A Tradition Rooted in Crete's Olive-Growing Heritage

Olive cultivation has been an integral part of life in Crete for thousands of years, with generations of producers preserving traditional growing and harvesting practices while maintaining strict quality standards. Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification guarantees that every olive oil is produced, proceed and prepared exclusively within its designated geographical area using recognized production methods that preserve each region's unique identity.

Four distinctive PDO extra virgin olive oils represent the richness and diversity of Crete's renowned olive-growing regions. Produced from the Koroneiki olive variety, each reflects the unique combination of local climate, soil composition, and traditional cultivation practices that give it its own character while meeting the rigorous standards required for PDO certification.

PDO Cretan Vorios Mylopotamos Rethymnis originates in Northern Mylopotamos, Rethymno, and is produced exclusively through mechanical methods. Recognized for its golden-yellow color, fruity taste, naturally low acidity and intense essence and balanced flavor, its distinctive character is shaped by the region's climate, soil composition, and cultivation methods. Local growers continue to harvest olives using traditional techniques before processing them under controlled low temperatures to preserve their freshness, fruity aroma, sweet flavor, and nutritional value, while environmentally friendly practices help support sustainable production.

PDO Cretan Viannos Irakliou is one of Crete's best-known olive oils, produced in the municipality of Viannos. Distinguished by its rich taste and subtle spicy notes, golden color, and pleasant fruity aftertaste, it reflects an exceptional combination of a unique microclimate and centuries-old olive-growing tradition. Located on the southern foothills of Mount Dikti, considered the legendary birthplace of Zeus, the region provides ideal conditions for producing an Extra Virgin Olive Oil recognized with PDO certification for its exceptional quality.

PDO Cretan Messara, produced in southern Crete, is known for its bright green color that gradually develops into a greenish-yellow hue, rich taste, pleasant savor and intense fruity aroma, and pleasantly bitter, peppery finish. Naturally produced through cold extraction, it preserves its vitamins and nutritional properties while maintaining an exceptionally low acidity of up to 0.2%. The region's warm, dry climate contributes to its nutritional value, while generations of local farmers continue traditions that give the olive oil its authentic character and rich, well-rounded flavor.

PDO Cretan Kolymvari Chanion is cultivated in the Chania region, where olive oil production dates back to the Minoan civilization. Cold extracted without chemical processing, it retains its rich aroma, balanced flavor, naturally low acidity (0–0.8%), and valuable nutritional properties. Its distinctive profile makes it an excellent complement to salads, pasta, grilled vegetables, seafood, and countless Mediterranean dishes.

Bringing Mediterranean Flavor to Canadian Summer Tables

Across Canada, summer entertaining is centered around fresh ingredients, seasonal produce, and meals that bring family and friends together. Whether shopping at a local farmers' market, preparing dinner at the cottage, or hosting neighbours for a backyard barbecue, Canadians are increasingly embracing simple recipes that let premium ingredients shine.

Greek PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oils pair naturally with many of Canadians' favourite summer ingredients and barbecue staples, including fresh tomatoes, sweet corn, asparagus, peppers, zucchini, berries, herbs, seafood, and grilled meats, enhancing these beloved seasonal dishes with freshness, balance, and authentic Mediterranean flavour.

They can be drizzled over grilled vegetables, whisked into vinaigrettes for Canadian garden salads, spooned over grilled fish or steaks, or served simply with artisan bread as part of an effortless summer appetizer. Their versatility makes them an ideal pantry staple for Canadians looking to elevate their favourite seasonal meals with authentic Mediterranean-inspired flavour while enjoying the best of Canada's summer harvest.

Recipe Inspiration: Mediterranean Tomato & Burrata Platter with Greek PDO Olive Oil

Bring the flavors of Crete to your next summer gathering with this simple Mediterranean-inspired appetizer.

Ingredients

3 large heirloom tomatoes, sliced

2 burrata cheeses

3 tablespoons Greek PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fresh basil leaves

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Balsamic glaze (optional)

Rustic bread for serving

Preparation

Arrange the sliced tomatoes on a serving platter and place the burrata in the center. Drizzle generously with Greek PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil, season with sea salt and black pepper, and garnish with fresh basil leaves. Finish with a light drizzle of balsamic glaze if desired and serve with crusty bread for an effortless appetizer that highlights the fresh flavors of summer.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/, email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

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ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, mastic gum, and mastic oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products Program

Gemma Bosch, [email protected]