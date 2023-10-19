GREATWAY FINANCIAL INC. PARTNERS WITH ONE TREE PLANTED IN SUPPORT OF GLOBAL REFORESTATION EFFORTS

In Greatway Financial, we know that 'the work we do today impacts the generation of tomorrow.'

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Greatway Financial Inc., the fastest organically growing Life Insurance Managing General Agency (MGA), is proud to announce its partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. For clients of Greatway, an investment in an insurance plan today now can equal an investment into an environmentally stronger tomorrow.

One Tree Planted Partnership

Greatway Financial Inc. Certificate of Donation from One Tree Planted awarded April 25, 2023 for the donation of 27,767 trees in the Species Conservation and Restoration of Longleaf Pine trees in the United States.

For each insurance policy sold and settled, Greatway donates 1 Canadian Dollar to the One Tree Planted initiative. This non-profit organization, plants a tree for every 1 US Dollar donated. As of April 25, 2023, Greatway's contributions have resulted in 27,767 trees being planted. The company is thrilled to have contributed to One Tree Planted reaching their 100 million trees planted milestone in June 2023. Due to the pressing nature of the project, Greatway's contribution was made to the Species Conservation and Restoration of Longleaf Pine trees in the United States.

Reforestation plays a critical role in combating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, providing habitat for biodiversity, and maintaining the overall health of our planet. Supporting reforestation efforts, reflects Greatway's sustainability and social responsibility values. It also contributes to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

With a primary focus on helping individuals and families secure their financial future, Greatway takes this commitment a step further by making a tangible environmental impact. For every policy settled or person protected, 1 CAD is donated towards planting a tree. This eco-friendly initiative demonstrates Greatway's commitment to its clients and its pledge to create a sustainable future for all.

"At Greatway, we believe this is important because our vision is to provide proper protection for today and more importantly, protection for the future of families." Ron Pagcaliwagan, Greatway's Director of Marketing, commented.

Greatway intends to engage its clients, agents, and employees in raising awareness about the importance of reforestation and its role in combating climate change. In support of this initiative, Greatway's People and Culture (revamped Human Resources) is seeking local opportunities for tree-planting opportunities to involve its employees, starting in Calgary, Alberta.

"Our mission at Greatway is to provide security and prosperity for families, and we believe that partnering with One Tree Planted is a natural extension of this commitment," said Danica Antonio-Pagcaliwagan, Executive Director of Greatway Financial Inc. Danica also stated, "It's great to know that together, we can positively impact the environment and create a secure financial future not only for the families and lives our agents have protected but also a sustainable environment that will span for generations."

Join Greatway Financial and One Tree Planted in their mission to create a more sustainable future through reforestation. Together, we can make a positive impact on the environment worldwide. To get involved or learn more about this partnership and how you can contribute, visit onetreeplanted.org.

About Greatway Financial

Greatway Financial is a leading life insurance managing general agency that focuses on securing the financial futures of individuals and families. With a commitment to promoting financial literacy among younger generations, Greatway Financial invests in the leaders of tomorrow while making a tangible impact on the environment through its partnership with One Tree Planted.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. With projects in North America, South America, Asia, and Africa, One Tree Planted supports planting trees to restore forests, create jobs, build communities, and protect habitats for biodiversity.

