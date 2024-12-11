Greatway Financial Inc. Announces Partnership with United Way Centraide Canada

Supporting Communities Through Charitable Giving

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Greatway Financial Inc., one of Canada's fastest organically growing life insurance managing general agencies, is excited to announce its partnership with United Way Centraide Canada as the recipient of this year's convention philanthropy.

Greatway supports United Way in their mission to fostering social change and addressing community needs across Canada. Post this Greatway Financial supports United Way in their mission to fostering social change and addressing community needs across the country. Our celebration was not just about the milestones achieved but also about the lives that have been positively changed. Our mission is to help educate people financially to change their lives for the better. With the help of United Way Canada, we can reach those in need and provide the support necessary to thrive. We believe in the power of giving back, in making Dan Clement, CEO and President of United Way Centraide, shares the impactful work of their organization with Marlon Antonio and Elsa Antonio, Lead Mentor, Founder, and CEO of Greatway Financial Inc., during the ceremonial cheque presentation at the Convention of Champions 2024. This memorable moment took place on the third day of the event at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, on July 28, 2024. (CNW Group/Greatway Financial Inc)

As part of our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact on the communities we serve, Greatway Financial is proud to continue our Greatway Gives initiative. Through this program that started last year, a portion of the proceeds from our annual Convention of Champions 2024 ticket sales is donated to a charity that aligns with our core values of community service, family, and integrity. This year, we are honoured to support United Way Centraide Canada, an organization renowned for its unwavering commitment to improving lives and mobilizing collective action to address social challenges across the country.

On the third day of our annual Convention of Champions, July 28, 2024, Greatway Financial's CEO, Marlon Antonio, along with his wife, Elsa Antonio, had the privilege of presenting a cheque for $45,000 CAD to Dan Clement, President and CEO of United Way Centraide Canada. This generous contribution reflects Greatway's ongoing dedication to fostering positive change and supporting those in need across local communities.

"I am very proud of the many community contributions made by Greatway Financial over the years. From small community drives to supporting charitable organizations, we're making real change. Our support for United Way Centraide Canada at the Convention of Champions 2024 showcases our dedication to building thriving communities." Pearl Rebollos, Chief Distribution Officer at Greatway, shared her pride in the company's ongoing support to communities. "This contribution reflects our belief that true success is measured by the positive impact made in the lives of others. Well done to the Greatway team, agents, and of course, our clients, for their trust in us, enabling us to be generous and continue our commitment to supporting meaningful causes!"

"Thank you, Greatway Financial, for your generous donation. Your support is deeply appreciated and will have a significant impact," Dan Clement, President and CEO, expressed their gratitude on behalf of United Way Centraide Canada, "With your help, we can continue our important work meeting community needs and tackling the toughest social issues across the country, so that everyone in every community has the opportunity to thrive."

"Our mission to serve and give back is not just about providing financial security; it's about improving the well-being of the communities that have supported us," said Marlon Antonio, CEO and Lead Mentor of Greatway Financial. "By partnering with United Way Centraide Canada, we are proud to extend our commitment to creating lasting impact and empowering individuals and families especially in the underserviced communities in the country."

This holiday season, we encourage everyone to share the gift of giving. Join us in amplifying the impact of our partnership with United Way Centraide Canada. Your continued support of the #GreatwayGives initiatives helps drive positive change and strengthens our shared commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities. Together, we can make a lasting difference. Please share this news with the spaces you belong and stay involved in our journey of giving back.

About United Way Centraide Canada:

United Way Centraide is Canada's leading force for social change, uniting local communities to address both immediate needs and long-term social issues. With a vast network of local experts and partners, United Way Centraide mobilizes resources, creates awareness, and fosters collective action to drive positive change in communities nationwide.

About Greatway Financial Inc.:

Greatway Financial Inc. was founded on the principles of integrity and a deep commitment to helping Canadians secure their financial futures. From our humble beginnings as a small MGA, we have grown into a respected life insurance brokerage, partnering with top-tier providers to offer high-quality financial education and solutions. Our mission is to empower families through financial knowledge, build a network of exceptional insurance agents, and provide peace of mind through expert guidance and service.

