Greatway Financial Inc. Hosts Record-Breaking Regional Conference 2024

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Greatway Financial Inc. successfully hosted its highly anticipated Regional Conference 2024 from October 26-27 at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre. Nearly 1,000 agents, Greatway members, providers, staff, family, and guests attended the two-day event, making it one of the largest gatherings in the company's history for this type of event.

Greatway Conference 2024: Inspiring leaders, building communities, empowering agents, and spotlighting life insurance Post this Greatway Conference 2024 Recap Relive the unforgettable moments from Regional Conference 2024! 🎥 It’s hard to believe it’s been over a month, and we’re still feeling the energy and inspiration from such an impactful event. 🌟✨ Greatway agents from across the country came together to grow, connect, and reignite their passion for protecting lives. From empowering workshops to game-changing breakout sessions, every moment was a step toward greater success.

This year's conference was a powerful bootcamp-style masterclass designed to unlock the future of business and cultivate a thriving network of successful entrepreneurs. Attendees gained invaluable leadership insights, mastered specialized CE-accredited training, and participated in dynamic, hands-on workshops aimed at supercharging their careers and business success.

"Our Regional Conferences are all about providing an exclusive, high-impact experience where you can reignite your passion, learn from the leaders, and create powerful connections," said Danica Antonio-Pagcaliwagan, COO of Greatway Financial Inc., "We couldn't be more excited about the positive impact it's having on our attendees."

The event featured a variety of activities, including specialized workshops, break-out sessions, and panels that addressed a broad range of key topics essential for growing and leading in the insurance industry. Highlights included a workshop with Eszylfie Taylor, a prominent financial advisor in the United States, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, who provided invaluable insights into financial planning and entrepreneurship.

Attendees also had the opportunity to take part in three unique break-out sessions that set this conference apart from previous events:

Executor Success: Presented by CPP and Foresters Financial (Platinum Sponsor) A presentation focused on the role of life insurance in estate planning, offering actionable tools and case studies to help advisors navigate executor compensation and estate needs. 10 Things to Consider: Presented by ivari (Platinum Sponsor), this session helped attendees build a solid financial plan to ensure future security. Permanent Life Insurance: Who is Your Market?: A CE-accredited session that delved into the right market for permanent life insurance, hosted by Greatway Business Development Managers (BDMs).

The conference also featured powerful panels such as Executive Insights - Road to Promotion and Elite Builders - Developing Future Champions, where experienced leaders shared their wisdom on growth, recruitment, and success in the insurance industry, among many others.

Exciting Announcements and New Partnerships

The event also served as a platform for Greatway Financial to announce several exciting new partnerships, including:

TruStage , Canada's Leader in Final Arrangement & Preplanning Solutions

, Leader in Final Arrangement & Preplanning Solutions The Co-operators, a leading Canadian-owned multi-line insurance company, renowned for its comprehensive insurance and investment solutions.

As part of its ongoing commitment to providing top-tier resources and support, Greatway Financial also showcased its Platinum, Silver, Bronze and Other Sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors : ivari, Canada Protection Plan and Foresters Financial Company

: ivari, Canada Protection Plan and Foresters Financial Company Silver Sponsors : The Edge Benefits, Advocis Broker Services Inc., and Children's Education Funds Inc.

: The Edge Benefits, Advocis Broker Services Inc., and Children's Education Funds Inc. Bronze Sponsors : Travelance Inc. and 21 st Century Travel Insurance Ltd.

: Travelance Inc. and 21 Century Travel Insurance Ltd. Other Sponsors: Global Allianz and Co-operators,

Attendee Testimonials and Shoutouts

The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the event's engaging content and interactive format. Here are some of the comments:

"Amazing as always! The fire within me has been refueled! Thank you, Greatway!"

"The event was more interactive, with more learning. Let's do this again!"

"The creativity and level-up content were truly inspiring. The wisdom of the trainers was a useful tool to help us grow as individuals and leaders. I wish I brought more of my team!"

Looking Forward

With the success of the 2024 Regional Conference, Greatway Financial is excited to continue offering valuable events that empower agents and stakeholders to reach their fullest potential. The company looks forward to future gatherings that will provide even more opportunities for growth, connection, and success in the insurance industry.

Gratitude for your Continuing Support

Greatway Financial extends its sincere thanks to all attendees, sponsors, and partners who made this event a resounding success. We can't wait to bring you more valuable experiences in the future.

