Greatway Financial Inc. Certified by Great Place to Work

CALGARY, AB, April 5, 2023 Greatway Financial Inc. is proud to announce that it has been certified by Great Place to Work Canada on March 28, 2023. The certification is a recognition of the company's commitment to creating a positive work environment that fosters growth, development, and investment in happiness for its employees.

This certification is a significant achievement for Greatway Financial Inc. and reflects the company's efforts to improve its employees' workplace experience. The company has worked hard to create a family culture of respect, collaboration, and innovation that encourages employees to bring their best selves to work daily.

"We discovered from the survey that we have room for improvement, and we're definitely going to be better in the upcoming years," said Danica Antonio-Pagcaliwagan, Executive Director at Greatway Financial Inc., on this amazing achievement. "It's assuring to know that what we're doing is going in the right direction. I'm so proud to be working in one of the most, if not the most, progressive workplaces in our industry."

A typical company has an assessment score of 60% from Great Place to Work, and the company received 92%. With this achievement, Greatway joins an exclusive group of companies that have been recognized for their unique workplace culture. This certification is based on a rigorous and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada by assessing the company's employee experience, including an anonymous survey of employees' perceptions of the workplace culture and leadership.

Greatway Financial Inc.'s Commitment to Employee Satisfaction

At Greatway Financial Inc., the company's commitment to "Investing in Happiness, Investing in You" is not only for its clients and agents but also for its support staff. It's at the heart of everything that the company does. Greatway recognizes that its success is also a reflection of the employees' hard work and dedication. The company has taken significant steps to ensure that they are happy, inspired, and engaged.

The company has implemented a range of initiatives that promote employee well-being over the years, including:

4-day work-weeks and remote work opportunities

Travel Incentives and cruise opportunities

Annual Staff Retreat (out-of-country)

Monthly Staff Lunches

Flexible Office Policies

Professional and Personal development and training opportunities

Creating a Positive Workplace Culture

Greatway Financial Inc. has worked hard to create a positive workplace culture that encourages collaboration, creativity, and innovation. The company's leadership recognizes that a positive work environment is essential to attracting and retaining top talent. Their People and Culture department has taken many steps to foster a culture of respect and inclusivity. The company remains to have one of the most diverse and progressive staff demographics.

The company's values of teamwork, respect, and excellence are reflected in how employees interact with one another, agents and clients. The company encourages open communication and feedback and values input from all team members. This approach has helped build a culture of trust and respect essential to creating a positive work environment.

Becoming a certified Great Place to Work is a rigorous process that requires companies to meet a high standard of excellence in employee satisfaction and workplace culture. Greatway believes its people are their most valuable asset, and they are committed to providing a workplace where its staff can grow, develop, thrive, and, most importantly, be happy.

"We're already doing what we need to do to make our staff happy," said Marlon Antonio, CEO and Lead Mentor of Greatway Financial Inc. "The only thing to do now is to maintain what works and keep investing (more) in their (the staff's) happiness."

SOURCE Greatway Financial Inc

For further information: Ron Pagcaliwagan, [email protected], +1 403 453 2089