Greatway Financial Inc. Announces to Continue Philanthropic Efforts for their upcoming Convention of Champions 2024

CALGARY, AB, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - At Greatway Financial, we believe that investing in happiness can mean many things – one of them is giving back to the community and families in need. Greatway is excited to announce that our highly anticipated Convention of Champions is coming soon on July 26-28, 2024. This year's event will be held at The International Centre in Ontario, Canada, promising an inspiring and engaging experience for all attendees.

Continuing Our Commitment to Giving Back

In alignment with our mission to support communities and families in need, we are proud to continue our philanthropic initiative that began last year. During the 2023 Convention of Champions, we pledged to donate 10% of our ticket proceeds to a chosen charity, and last year's recipient was Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Alberta.

On July 30, 2023, the third day of the Convention of Champions 2023, Greatway Financial made a significant contribution of 56,000 CAD to RMHC Alberta's Calgary Chapter. This donation was a testament to our commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of families with critically ill or injured children. It supported RMHC Alberta in providing a comforting home away from home for families during challenging times and helped expand their facilities to accommodate more families in need.

A Shared Vision

With a shared vision of supporting an environment for families facing challenging times, Greatway's donation aims to provide a comforting home away from home for families of children undergoing medical treatment. This contribution is a testament to Greatway's commitment to making a lasting difference in the communities where we live and serve.

The donation was presented in a heartfelt ceremony, reflecting the values of Family, Service, and Integrity of Greatway Financial Inc. The funds will contribute not only to the RMHC Alberta's operations, ensuring they continue to offer a sanctuary to families in their time of need, but also with physically extending the building to accommodate more families.

"When we visited (the RMHC in Calgary), we realized the crucial work they do. These families shouldn't have to worry about basic needs like food and accommodation while facing health challenges," said Marlon Antonio, CEO and Lead Mentor of Greatway Financial. "Learning more about RMHC Alberta's mission has inspired us to increase our support and explore additional ways Greatway can assist in helping our communities."

"RMHC Alberta is grateful for the support provided by Greatway Financial, who took a hands-on approach to learning about the impact and importance of RMHC," says Denise Kinghorn, Chief Development Officer with RMHC Alberta. "Greatway Financial has provided a significant contribution to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House, which will be put towards the programming and services delivered by RMHC Alberta to families with sick or injured children."

Danica Antonio-Pagcaliwagan, Executive Director at Greatway, shared her experience of the award ceremony and tour at RMHC Alberta. "Many of our agents, who have been part of or helped by the McDonald's family of companies, were deeply moved by the support and care RMHC provides to families during difficult times."

"RMHC Alberta is a non-profit organization that holds a special place in our hearts because they help a lot of people and families in their time of need," says Alyanna Bulao-Hufana, People and Culture Coordinator (new and improved Human Resource Department) with Greatway, "We resonate a lot with what they do, and they inspire us as a company to help more Canadian families."

Looking Forward to 2024

As we look forward to the Convention of Champions 2024, we invite our clients, agents, and employees to join us in fostering a culture of giving and community involvement. Our continued partnership with charities like RMHC Alberta underscores our holistic approach to securing not just the financial futures of individuals and families, but also investing in the well-being of our communities.

About Greatway Financial Inc.

Greatway Financial Inc. is a dedicated life insurance managing general agency committed to securing the financial futures of individuals and families. Through strategic partnerships and community involvement, Greatway Financial strives to make a tangible impact on society, reflecting its core values of Family, Service, and Integrity.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta

Ronald McDonald House Charities® Alberta supports families seeking vital medical treatment for their seriously sick or injured child. Our warm, compassionate Houses provide a home-away-from-home for families who need to travel for medical reasons. When those families are experiencing one of life's most difficult times, we offer them the gift of togetherness.

For further information: on how you can join Greatway Financial Inc. and help Ronald McDonald House Charities, please see the contact information below: Suzanne Pescod, Director of Marketing & Communications, C. 780-904-2885, [email protected]