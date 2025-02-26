SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Greater Sudbury is proud to announce its annual participation in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 Convention, taking place from March 2 to 5 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

As the community is recognized as a global mining hub, over 100 Sudbury-based companies will be exhibiting at PDAC, showcasing the innovative solutions, services and opportunities at home within the Greater Sudbury mining ecosystem. These companies can be found in both the South and North Hall Tradeshows and the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase.

"With global markets actively seeking critical resources, Greater Sudbury stands as the world's largest integrated mining complex and a leading hub of mining innovation, with the ability to deliver," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "PDAC is an essential platform to showcase the cutting-edge technologies our companies are developing and to promote the opportunities that position our city at the forefront of the mining industry and economic growth worldwide."

During PDAC 2025, Greater Sudbury will host a number of events showcasing its mining excellence, including participation of a speakers' panel included on the official PDAC agenda, the annual Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception, a happy hour event at the booth with Cambrian College, student tours, one-on-one business meetings and more.

Indigenous Partnerships in Mining and Municipal Government

On Sunday, March 2 from 2 to 3 p.m., Mayor Paul Lefebvre, Gimaa Craig Nootchtai of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Chief Larry Roque of Wahnapitae First Nation and Gord Gilpin, VP of Ontario Operations at Vale Base Metals will take part in an official PDAC panel discussion about the importance of authentic reconciliation and the development of partnerships between municipalities, Indigenous communities and leaders in the mining industry.

With moderator Randi Ray, Vice President of the Board of Directors for MineConnect and founder of Aazhoganike Group of Companies, the four leaders will share key learnings and examples of collaboration between Indigenous communities, the private mining sector and the municipality, from the start of exploration to reclamation. They will explore the challenges faced by each party, the benefits of these partnerships and how these alliances can propel the industry forward.

Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception

The Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception will take place on March 4 at the legendary Fairmont Royal York hotel, during PDAC 2025. This award-winning event is an exceptional opportunity for Sudbury-based companies to connect with top international mining executives, government officials, industry leaders and potential investors.

Greater Sudbury has over 140 years of mining excellence and remains a vital player in the critical minerals discussion. As a global mining hub, there are more than 300 mining supply and service firms in the community that are consistently at the forefront of innovation and adoption in the mining sector.

The Greater Sudbury mining ecosystem's resilience, mining infrastructure, skilled workforce and commitment to sustainable practices are crucial for both Canadian and international partners in securing a stable supply of critical minerals.

The Greater Sudbury team attending PDAC 2025 is looking forward to showcasing the vital role and opportunities that Greater Sudbury has to offer, including the strong commitment to Indigenous partnerships and leadership for environmental sustainability.



To learn more about Greater Sudbury's presence at PDAC, please visit: investsudbury.ca

