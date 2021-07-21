Empower Retirement to acquire Prudential's full-service retirement business for total transaction value of C$4.45 billion ( US$3.55 billion )

( ) Reinforces Empower's position of leadership in U.S. retirement market

Highly accretive transaction driven by large synergy opportunities creates long-term value for Great-West Lifeco shareholders

Leverages Empower's strong track record of building scale through M&A and its proven integration capabilities

WINNIPEG, MB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s (Lifeco) (TSX: GWO) U.S. subsidiary Empower Retirement (Empower) announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Prudential Financial, Inc.'s (Prudential) full-service retirement business. Subject to regulatory approvals, Empower will acquire this business for a total transaction value of approximately C$4.45 billion (US$3.55 billion).

"Empower's acquisition of Prudential's full-service retirement business will add significant scale and capabilities, further solidifying its leadership position in the world's largest retirement market," said Paul Mahon, President and CEO, Great-West Lifeco. "The Empower team has a strong track record of successful M&A integration and is well-positioned to deliver for stakeholders on this transaction."

Prudential's full-service retirement business covers 4,300 workplace savings plans, approximately four million participants and US$314 billion in assets under administration.1 The addition of this retirement business increases Empower's base to over 16.6 million participants, 71,000 workplace savings plans and approximately US$1.4 trillion in assets under administration. The deal also strengthens Empower's overall offering for participants and sponsors through additional expertise, an expanded product offering and new capabilities from Prudential.

"Empower and Prudential share a commitment to serving the financial needs of working Americans, their advisors and employers. This transaction will create an even stronger service organization at Empower, fueled by technology and the expertise of our deep talent pool," said Ed Murphy, Empower President and CEO. "We will continue to leverage our scale and resources to challenge the status quo and be uniquely positioned to serve the retirement and wealth management needs of millions of retirement savers in every phase of their financial journey."

Transaction highlights

Empower will acquire Prudential's full-service retirement business for a total transaction value of approximately C$4.45 billion (US$3.55 billion). The value includes approximately C$2.6 billion (US$2.1 billion) of capital to support the business. Lifeco expects to fund the transaction with approximately US$1.15 billion of limited recourse capital notes ("LRCN"), and US$1.0 billion of short-term debt, in addition to existing resources.

Lifeco expects the transaction to be highly and immediately accretive to its earnings as a result of meaningful expected expense and revenue synergy opportunities.

Run-rate annual expense synergies of US$180 million are expected to be phased in over 24 months. Revenue synergies of US$20 million are expected on a run-rate basis by the end of 2023 and are expected to grow to approximately US$50 million by 2025.

Prudential's full-service retirement business is expected to contribute approximately US$325 million after-tax earnings to Empower on a run-rate basis by the end of 2023 (approximately US$245 million2 after financing costs and foregone investment income), with high cash generation.

EPS accretion of 8-9%3 is expected on a run-rate basis by the end of 2023.

Empower's contribution to Great-West Lifeco's earnings is expected to grow to 30%4 by the end of 2023, shifting the overall earnings profile with strong cash generation from this scalable business with high growth potential.

Empower expects to incur one-time integration costs of approximately US$170 million and deal costs of approximately US$55 million; integration is expected to be completed in 24 months. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Empower will acquire Prudential's full-service retirement business with both a share purchase and a reinsurance transaction. Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company will acquire the shares of Prudential Retirement Life and Annuity Insurance Company and business written by The Prudential Insurance Company of America will be reinsured by Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York (for New York business).

Legal and financial advisors

Eversheds Sutherland served as legal counsel and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Rockefeller Capital Management served as financial advisors to Empower. Debevoise & Plimpton served as legal counsel and Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to Prudential.

About Empower Retirement

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower Retirement administers approximately US$1 trillion in assets for more than 12 million retirement plan participants as of March 31, 20215. It is the nation's second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants.6 Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; small, midsize and large corporate 401(k) clients; non-profit 403 (b) entities; Taft-Hartley plans; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower Retirement, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager. For more information please visit empower-retirement.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Prudential

Prudential Financial, Inc., a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than US$1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life.

At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately C$2.1 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as of March 31, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

1 Assets under administration is a non-IFRS financial measure; see the discussion of this measure in the Company's 2020 Annual MD&A. 2 Based on unlevered earnings of Prudential's full-service retirement business (run rate end of 2023) less financing costs and foregone investment income, which is converted to Canadian dollars at an exchange rate of 1.25. 3 Based on (i) Great-West Lifeco's mid-term financial objectives of 8-10% EPS growth per annum, as noted in Great-West Lifeco's news release dated June 8, 2021, (ii) Institutional Brokers Estimate System (IBES) consensus earnings estimates, and (iii) estimated earnings of Prudential's retirement services business after fully reflecting synergies and excluding integration costs on a run-rate basis at the end of 2023. 4 As of March 31, 2021. Information refers to the business of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, including Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York and GWFS Equities, Inc. GWLA's consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) were US$1,065.8B. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. GWLA's statutory assets total $74.5B and liabilities total $72.5B. GWLANY statutory assets total US$3.7B and liabilities total US$3.5B. 5 Based on Empower's contribution as a percentage of Great-West Lifeco's base earnings in 2020 (excluding corporate earnings). Empower's base earnings include on a pro-forma basis estimated fully synergized earnings for MassMutual's acquired retirement business expected for 2022, and Prudential's estimated fully synergized earnings on a run-rate basis expected by year end 2023. 6 Pensions & Investments 2021 Defined Contribution Survey Ranking as of April 2021.

