Great-West Lifeco to release third quarter 2019 financial results and announces 2020 quarterly financial results release dates and conference calls

WINNIPEG, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

The results will be discussed in a conference call hosted by company management at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The live webcast and presentation materials will be available at https://www.greatwestlifeco.com/news-events/events/3rd-quarter-2019-conference-call-and-webcast.html.

To listen via telephone dial 416-340-2218 (Toronto) or 1-800-377-0758 (North America toll-free).

A replay of the conference call will be available from October 31 to November 30, 2019 by calling 905-694-9451 (Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 using the access code 4233177#. An archive will also be available on Great-West Lifeco's website following the event.

Upcoming conference calls and audio webcasts

Great-West Lifeco has scheduled its quarterly earnings conference calls and audio webcasts as follows:

Quarter Earnings release Earnings conference call Fourth quarter 2019 February 13, 2020 February 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET First quarter 2020 May 7, 2020 May 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET Second quarter 2020 August 5, 2020 August 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET Third quarter 2020 November 4, 2020 November 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. Great-West Lifeco has operations in Canada, the United States and Europe through Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower Retirement and Putnam Investments. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $1.6 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at June 30, 2019 and are members of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

For further information: Media Relations, Liz Kulyk, 204-926-5012, media.relations@gwl.ca; Investor Relations, Deirdre Neary, 416-552-3208, deirdre.neary@gwl.ca

