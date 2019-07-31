Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2019 results

TSX:GWO

Readers are referred to the cautionary notes regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, except as noted.

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) of $459 million or $0.49 per common share for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $831 million or $0.84 per common share for the same quarter last year. Lifeco's net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 included a net charge of $199 million relating to the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business, which reduced earnings per common share by $0.21.

Adjusted net earnings, which exclude this charge, were $658 million or $0.70 per common share. Adjusted net earnings in the second quarter of 2019 decreased $173 million from the prior year reflecting lower contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes and the impact of U.K. retail related investment impairments. In addition, Lifeco's net earnings for the second quarter of 2018 included a net positive impact of $60 million, or $0.06 per common share, arising from refinancing in the U.S. segment.

"We continued to make progress on our strategic priorities in the quarter and business fundamentals remained solid despite the decline in net earnings," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco Inc. "We continue to invest in new products and digital capabilities to drive better customer and advisor experiences and our capital position remains strong."

Highlights

Sales up $1.2 billion to $34.3 billion

Sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $34.3 billion , up 4% from the second quarter of 2018, primarily driven by higher sales in Europe .

U.S. Individual Markets business sale closed on June 1, 2019

On June 1, 2019 , the Company's subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity, completed the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of substantially all of its individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life Insurance Company (Protective Life). The transaction value of $1.6 billion frees up capital and allows the Company to focus on the defined contribution retirement and asset management markets in the U.S. segment.

Capital strength and financial flexibility maintained

On April 17, 2019 , the Company purchased and subsequently cancelled 59,700,974 common shares under a substantial issuer bid at a price of $33.50 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $2 billion . The excess paid over the average carrying value under the Offer was $1,628 million and was recognized as a reduction to accumulated surplus.

, the Company purchased and subsequently cancelled 59,700,974 common shares under a substantial issuer bid at a price of per share for an aggregate purchase price of . The excess paid over the average carrying value under the Offer was and was recognized as a reduction to accumulated surplus. The Great-West Life Assurance Company reported a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio of 136% at June 30, 2019 which includes a 6 percent reduction related to the impact of the substantial issuer bid.

which includes a 6 percent reduction related to the impact of the substantial issuer bid. Adjusted return on equity, which excludes the net charge of $199 million relating to the U.S. sale, was 13.2% for the second quarter of 2019.

SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS

For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into four reportable segments – Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate – reflecting geographic lines as well as the management and corporate structure of the Company. For more information, please refer to the Company's 2019 second quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

CANADA

Q2 Canada segment net earnings of $280 million – Net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $280 million compared to $334 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 16%. The decrease was primarily due to large contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes in 2018 that did not recur. This was partially offset by strong investment results in the second quarter of 2019.

– Net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were compared to in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 16%. The decrease was primarily due to large contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes in 2018 that did not recur. This was partially offset by strong investment results in the second quarter of 2019. Plans to proceed with amalgamation of Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life announced – On July 19, 2019 , the Company announced that the Boards of Directors of its three Canadian life insurance companies, The Great-West Life Assurance Company (Great-West Life), London Life Insurance Company (London Life) and The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), and their holding companies, Canada Life Financial Corporation and London Insurance Group Inc., have approved plans to proceed with the amalgamation of these five entities into one company: The Canada Life Assurance Company. Subject to regulatory and policyholder approval, the amalgamation is expected to be completed by January 1, 2020 . Special meetings of policyholders of each of the three amalgamating life insurance companies will be called and policyholders will receive an information circular providing background and describing the expected benefits of the amalgamation. Upon approval, the companies will be combined into one single life insurance company operating under The Canada Life Assurance Company name. Lifeco will remain the parent company, and the amalgamated company will retain all of the amalgamating companies' current corporate office locations.

UNITED STATES

Sale of U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business – On June 1, 2019 , the Company's subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity, completed the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of substantially all of its individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life who now assumes the economics and risks associated with the reinsured business. The transaction resulted in an after-tax transaction value of approximately $1.6 billion , excluding one-time expenses. The transaction value includes a ceding commission of $1,080 million and a capital release of approximately $530 million . The Company recognized a loss related to this transaction of $199 million ( US$148 million ), which included transaction costs of $63 million ( US$47 million ) and $36 million ( US$27 million ) due to updated expense assumptions primarily related to stranded overhead.

– On , the Company's subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity, completed the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of substantially all of its individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life who now assumes the economics and risks associated with the reinsured business. The transaction resulted in an after-tax transaction value of approximately , excluding one-time expenses. The transaction value includes a ceding commission of and a capital release of approximately . The Company recognized a loss related to this transaction of ( ), which included transaction costs of ( ) and ( ) due to updated expense assumptions primarily related to stranded overhead. Q2 U.S. segment adjusted net earnings of US$75 million – Excluding the net charge on the sale, adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were US$75 million , down 29%, compared to net earnings of US$105 million in the second quarter of 2018. Included in net earnings in the second quarter of 2018 was the net positive impact of US$39 million related to U.S. debt refinancing activity. Excluding this item, U.S. segment net earnings increased US$9 million primarily due to improved Putnam net earnings driven by reductions in operating expenses and an increase in net investment income on seed capital.

– Excluding the net charge on the sale, adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were , down 29%, compared to net earnings of in the second quarter of 2018. Included in net earnings in the second quarter of 2018 was the net positive impact of related to U.S. debt refinancing activity. Excluding this item, U.S. segment net earnings increased primarily due to improved net earnings driven by reductions in operating expenses and an increase in net investment income on seed capital. Q2 Empower fee and other income up 6% – Fee and other income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was US$264 million compared to US$248 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 6%, due to growth in Empower Retirement participants and assets.

EUROPE

Q2 Europe segment net earnings of $282 million – Net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $282 million , down 21% compared to net earnings of $355 million in the second quarter of 2018, mainly due to lower contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes and lower contributions from investment experience primarily driven by U.K. retail related investment losses partly offset by the favourable impact of new business from U.K. bulk annuity sales.

– Net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were , down 21% compared to net earnings of in the second quarter of 2018, mainly due to lower contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes and lower contributions from investment experience primarily driven by U.K. retail related investment losses partly offset by the favourable impact of new business from U.K. bulk annuity sales. Q2 Europe segment sales up 29% – Europe sales in the second quarter of 2019 of $7.1 billion were up 29% from the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to strong Ireland fund management sales and U.K. bulk annuity sales.

– sales in the second quarter of 2019 of were up 29% from the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to strong fund management sales and U.K. bulk annuity sales. U.K. operations advance transformation activities – The U.K. operations made progress on the previously announced targeted annual expense reductions of £20 million pre-tax by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Annualized savings achieved to June 30, 2019 on the U.K. restructuring program were £10 million pre-tax compared to £3 million pre-tax at December 31, 2018 .

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4130 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 30, 2019.

In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:

First Preferred Shares Record Date Payment Date Amount, per share Series F August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.36875 Series G August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.3250 Series H August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.30313 Series I August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.28125 Series L August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.353125 Series M August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.3625 Series N August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.1360 Series O August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.188223 Series P August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.3375 Series Q August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.321875 Series R August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.3000 Series S August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.328125 Series T August 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 $0.321875

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.

Selected financial information is attached.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO

Great-West Lifeco Inc. is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Lifeco has operations in Canada, the United States and Europe through The Great-West Life Assurance Company (Great-West Life) and its operating subsidiaries, London Life Insurance Company (London Life) and The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life); Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (Great-West Financial), Putnam Investments, LLC (Putnam) and Irish Life Group Limited (Irish Life). Lifeco and its companies have approximately $1.6 trillion in consolidated assets under administration and are members of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

Basis of presentation

The condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements of Lifeco have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are the basis for the figures presented in this release, unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and other similar expressions or negative versions thereof. These statements include, without limitation, statements about the Company's operations, business, financial condition, expected financial performance (including revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future actions by the Company, including statements made with respect to the expected benefits of acquisitions and divestitures, expected capital management activities and use of capital and expected cost reductions and savings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, estimates, predictions, projections and conclusions about future events that were current at the time of the statements and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, economic factors and the financial services industry generally, including the insurance and mutual fund industries. They are not guarantees of future performance, and the reader is cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material factors and assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include the assumption that the business and economic conditions affecting the Company's operations will continue substantially in their current state, including, without limitation, with respect to customer behaviour, the Company's reputation, market prices for products provided, sales levels, premium income, fee income, expense levels, mortality experience, morbidity experience, policy lapse rates, reinsurance arrangements, liquidity requirements, capital requirements, credit ratings, taxes, inflation, interest and foreign exchange rates, investment values, hedging activities, global equity and capital markets, business competition and other general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Other important factors and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements include customer responses to new products, impairments of goodwill and other intangible assets, the Company's ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans, technological changes, breaches or failure of information systems and security (including cyber attacks), payments required under investment products, changes in local and international laws and regulations, changes in accounting policies and the effect of applying future accounting policy changes, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, continuity and availability of personnel and third party service providers, the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions and integrate acquisitions and unplanned material changes to the Company's facilities, customer and employee relations or credit arrangements. The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and factors is not exhaustive, and there may be other factors listed in other filings with securities regulators, including factors set out in the Company's 2018 Annual MD&A under "Risk Management and Control Practices" and "Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates", which, along with other filings, is available for review at www.sedar.com. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary note regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release contains some non-IFRS financial measures. Terms by which non-IFRS financial measures are identified include, but are not limited to, "operating earnings", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings (US$)", "adjusted net earnings per common share", "adjusted return on equity", "core net earnings", "constant currency basis", "impact of currency movement", "premiums and deposits", "pre-tax operating margin", "return on equity – adjusted net earnings", "sales", "assets under management" and "assets under administration". Non-IFRS financial measures are used to provide management and investors with additional measures of performance to help assess results where no comparable IFRS measure exists. However, non-IFRS financial measures do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and are not directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Refer to the appropriate reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to measures prescribed by IFRS where applicable.

Second Quarter Conference Call

Lifeco's second quarter conference call and audio webcast will be held July 31, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. (ET). The call and webcast can be accessed through greatwestlifeco.com /news-events/events or by phone at:

Participants in the Toronto area: 416-340-2218

area: 416-340-2218 Participants from North America : 1-800-377-0758

A replay of the call will be available from July 31, 2019 to August 31, 2019 and can be accessed by calling 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 in Toronto (passcode: 4533177#). The archived webcast will be available on greatwestlifeco.com.

Additional information relating to Lifeco, including the most recent interim unaudited consolidated financial statements, interim Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), and CEO/CFO certification will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)









As at or for the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30

2019 March 31

2019 June 30

2018

June 30

2019 June 30

2018 Earnings











Net earnings - common shareholders $ 459 $ 657 $ 831

$ 1,116 $ 1,562 Adjustments(1)(8) 199 — —

199 — Adjusted net earnings - common shareholders(1) 658 657 831

1,315 1,562 Per common share











Basic earnings 0.489 0.665 0.839

1.159 1.579 Adjusted basic earnings, excluding adjustments(1) 0.701 0.665 0.839

1.365 1.579 Dividends paid 0.413 0.413 0.389

0.826 0.778 Book value 20.84 22.07 21.22





Return on common shareholders' equity(2)











Net earnings 12.0 % 13.5 % 12.5 %





Adjusted net earnings(3) 13.2 % 13.7 % 14.2 %



















Premiums and deposits











Net premium income (Life insurance, guaranteed annuities





















and insured health products)(8) $ (3,887) $ 9,595 $ 7,905

$ 5,708 $ 16,079 Policyholder deposits (Segregated funds):











Individual products 3,723 3,632 4,142

7,355 8,130 Group products 1,732 2,094 1,954

3,826 4,376 Self-funded premium equivalents (Administrative services











only contracts)(4) 830 811 774

1,641 1,522 Proprietary mutual funds and institutional deposits(4) 17,993 24,713 19,196

42,706 36,990 Add back: U.S. Individual Insurance & Annuity Business -











initial reinsurance ceded premiums(8) 13,889 — —

13,889 — Total premiums and deposits(4) 34,280 40,845 33,971

75,125 67,097













Fee and other income(8) 2,591 1,479 1,483

4,070 2,916 Net policyholder benefits, dividends and experience











refunds 8,957 8,987 7,588

17,944 15,417 Total assets $ 441,897 $ 442,492 $ 430,695





Proprietary mutual funds and institutional net assets(5) 305,252 304,230 294,890





Total assets under management(5) 747,149 746,722 725,585





Other assets under administration(6) 820,808 804,202 697,680





Total assets under administration $ 1,567,957 $ 1,550,924 $ 1,423,265





Total equity $ 24,955 $ 27,400 $ 26,620





The Great-West Life Assurance Company consolidated











Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Ratio(7) 136 % 140 % 133 %





















(1) Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings per common share (EPS) are non-IFRS financial measures of earnings

performance. In Q2 2019, adjustments were a net charge of $199 relating to the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity

business (refer to footnote 8 below for the impacts to the Consolidated Statements of Earnings). (2) Return on common shareholders' equity is detailed within the "Capital Allocation Methodology" section of the Company's June 30, 2019 Management's Discussion

and Analysis. (3) Return on common shareholders' equity - adjusted net earnings (a non-IFRS measure) is adjusted for the impact of the net charge on the sale, via indemnity

reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business, U.S. tax reform, the net charge on the sale of an equity investment and restructuring costs.

For further details on this measure, refer to the "Capital Allocation Methodology" section of the Company's June 30, 2019 Management's Discussion and Analysis. (4) In addition to premiums and deposits reported in the financial statements, the Company includes premium equivalents on self-funded group insurance administrative

services only (ASO) contracts and deposits on proprietary mutual funds and institutional accounts. In addition, the Company excludes ceded premiums relating

to the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business. Total premiums and deposits (a non-IFRS financial measure)

provides useful information as it is an indicator of top line growth. (5) Total assets under management (a non-IFRS financial measure) provides an indicator of the size and volume of the overall business of the Company. Services

provided in respect of assets under management include the selection of investments, the provision of investment advice and discretionary portfolio management

on behalf of clients. This includes internally and externally managed funds where the Company has oversight of the investment policies. (6) Other assets under administration (a non-IFRS financial measure) includes assets where the Company only provides administration services for which the Company

earns fee and other income. These assets are beneficially owned by clients and the Company does not direct the investing activities.

Services provided relating to assets under administration includes recordkeeping, safekeeping, collecting investment income, settling of transactions or other

administrative services. Administrative services are an important aspect of the overall business of the Company and should be considered when comparing volume,

size and trends. (7) The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Great-West Life Assurance Company, Lifeco's major Canadian

operating subsidiary. Refer to the "Capital Management and Adequacy" section of the Company's June 30, 2019 Management's Discussion and Analysis for

additional details. (8) Following the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life on June 1, 2019, the Company recorded

a net loss of $199 (U.S. $148) related to the transaction. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the impacts to the Consolidated Statements of

Earnings are outlined in the table below:

Impact on Consolidated Statements of Earnings of Reinsurance of U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business:

Net premiums (initial ceded premiums) $ (13,889) Fee and other income (initial ceding commission) 1,080 Net investment income 219 Total paid or credited to policyholders 12,463 Operating, administrative and other expenses (120) Total pre-tax net loss per condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements (note 3) (247) Income taxes 48 Total after-tax net loss $ (199)





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited) (in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30 March 31 June 30

June 30 June 30

2019 2019 2018

2019 2018













Income











Premium income











Gross premiums written $ 11,148 $ 10,703 $ 9,012

$ 21,851 $ 18,305 Ceded premiums (15,035) (1,108) (1,107)

(16,143) (2,226) Total net premiums (3,887) 9,595 7,905

5,708 16,079 Net investment income











Regular net investment income 1,797 1,450 1,575

3,247 3,148 Changes in fair value through profit or











loss 2,245 4,365 (350)

6,610 (1,837) Total net investment income 4,042 5,815 1,225

9,857 1,311 Fee and other income 2,591 1,479 1,483

4,070 2,916

2,746 16,889 10,613

19,635 20,306 Benefits and expenses











Policyholder benefits











Gross 9,214 9,164 7,742

18,378 15,738 Ceded (672) (617) (596)

(1,289) (1,221) Total net policyholder benefits 8,542 8,547 7,146

17,089 14,517 Policyholder dividends and experience











refunds 415 440 442

855 900 Changes in insurance and investment











contract liabilities (8,987) 4,925 (32)

(4,062) (1,081) Total paid or credited to policyholders (30) 13,912 7,556

13,882 14,336













Commissions 598 610 596

1,208 1,190 Operating and administrative expenses 1,374 1,301 1,241

2,675 2,478 Premium taxes 125 130 124

255 245 Financing charges 72 72 11

144 82 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 54 53 50

107 99 Earnings before income taxes 553 811 1,035

1,364 1,876 Income taxes 53 130 153

183 230 Net earnings before non-controlling











interests 500 681 882

1,181 1,646 Attributable to non-controlling interests 7 (9) 18

(2) 18 Net earnings 493 690 864

1,183 1,628 Preferred share dividends 34 33 33

67 66 Net earnings - common shareholders $ 459 $ 657 $ 831

$ 1,116 $ 1,562













Earnings per common share











Basic $ 0.489 $ 0.665 $ 0.839

$ 1.159 $ 1.579 Diluted $ 0.489 $ 0.665 $ 0.839

$ 1.158 $ 1.578

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in Canadian $ millions)







June 30 December 31

2019 2018 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,835 $ 4,168 Bonds 113,627 124,862 Mortgage loans 23,605 25,014 Stocks 9,833 9,290 Investment properties 5,416 5,218 Loans to policyholders 8,917 8,929

165,233 177,481 Assets held for sale 857 897 Funds held by ceding insurers 8,959 9,251 Goodwill 6,492 6,548 Intangible assets 3,866 3,976 Derivative financial instruments 655 417 Owner occupied properties 732 731 Fixed assets 452 448 Other assets 2,956 2,567 Premiums in course of collection, accounts and interest receivable 5,718 5,202 Reinsurance assets 20,479 6,126 Current income taxes 222 218 Deferred tax assets 906 981 Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders 221,092 209,527 Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders held for sale 3,278 3,319 Total assets $ 441,897 $ 427,689





Liabilities



Insurance contract liabilities $ 171,490 $ 166,720 Investment contract liabilities 1,714 1,711 Liabilities held for sale 857 897 Debentures and other debt instruments 6,331 6,459 Funds held under reinsurance contracts 1,381 1,367 Derivative financial instruments 1,186 1,562 Accounts payable 3,401 3,262 Other liabilities 4,547 3,855 Current income taxes 508 402 Deferred tax liabilities 1,157 1,210 Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders 221,092 209,527 Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders held for sale 3,278 3,319 Total liabilities 416,942 400,291





Equity



Non-controlling interests



Participating account surplus in subsidiaries 2,756 2,737 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 125 138 Shareholders' equity



Share capital



Preferred shares 2,714 2,714 Common shares 5,632 7,283 Accumulated surplus 13,231 13,342 Accumulated other comprehensive income 337 1,045 Contributed surplus 160 139 Total equity 24,955 27,398 Total liabilities and equity $ 441,897 $ 427,689

Segmented Information (unaudited)

Consolidated Net Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

Canada United States(2) Europe Lifeco Corporate Total Income









Total net premiums $ 3,225 $ (12,879) $ 5,767 $ — $ (3,887) Net investment income









Regular net investment income 717 644 433 3 1,797 Changes in fair value through profit or loss 954 567 724 — 2,245 Total net investment income 1,671 1,211 1,157 3 4,042 Fee and other income 440 1,764 387 — 2,591

5,336 (9,904) 7,311 3 2,746











Benefits and expenses









Paid or credited to policyholders 4,118 (10,630) 6,482 — (30) Other (1) 843 791 455 8 2,097 Financing charges 32 29 9 2 72 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 22 20 12 — 54 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 321 (114) 353 (7) 553 Income taxes (recovery) 36 (23) 42 (2) 53 Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling









interests 285 (91) 311 (5) 500 Non-controlling interests 4 3 — — 7 Net earnings (loss) 281 (94) 311 (5) 493 Preferred share dividends 29 — 5 — 34 Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 252 (94) 306 (5) 459 Impact of capital allocation 28 (4) (24) — — Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 280 $ (98) $ 282 $ (5) $ 459

(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes. (2) Includes the loss on the reinsurance transaction with Protective Life of $247 ($199 after-tax) as described in note 3

to the Company's June 30, 2019 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements.



For the three months ended June 30, 2018

Canada United States Europe Lifeco Corporate Total Income









Total net premiums $ 3,141 $ 894 $ 3,870 $ — $ 7,905 Net investment income









Regular net investment income 666 462 445 2 1,575 Changes in fair value through profit or loss 249 (260) (339) — (350) Total net investment income 915 202 106 2 1,225 Fee and other income 433 655 395 — 1,483

4,489 1,751 4,371 2 10,613











Benefits and expenses









Paid or credited to policyholders 3,184 894 3,478 — 7,556 Other (1) 812 686 458 5 1,961 Financing charges 32 (31) 10 — 11 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 20 22 8 — 50 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 441 180 417 (3) 1,035 Income taxes (recovery) 92 31 31 (1) 153 Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling









interests 349 149 386 (2) 882 Non-controlling interests 17 1 — — 18 Net earnings (loss) 332 148 386 (2) 864 Preferred share dividends 29 — 4 — 33 Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 303 148 382 (2) 831 Impact of capital allocation 31 (3) (27) (1) — Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 334 $ 145 $ 355 $ (3) $ 831























(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.



For the six months ended June 30, 2019

Canada United States(2) Europe Lifeco Corporate Total Income









Total net premiums $ 6,312 $ (11,613) $ 11,009 $ — $ 5,708 Net investment income









Regular net investment income 1,373 1,113 759 2 3,247 Changes in fair value through profit or loss 3,236 1,233 2,141 — 6,610 Total net investment income 4,609 2,346 2,900 2 9,857 Fee and other income 862 2,423 785 — 4,070

11,783 (6,844) 14,694 2 19,635











Benefits and expenses









Paid or credited to policyholders 9,290 (8,411) 13,003 — 13,882 Other (1) 1,720 1,477 928 13 4,138 Financing charges 64 60 18 2 144 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 43 40 24 — 107 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 666 (10) 721 (13) 1,364 Income taxes (recovery) 106 (3) 83 (3) 183 Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling









interests 560 (7) 638 (10) 1,181 Non-controlling interests (4) 3 (1) — (2) Net earnings (loss) 564 (10) 639 (10) 1,183 Preferred share dividends 57 — 10 — 67 Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 507 (10) 629 (10) 1,116 Impact of capital allocation 56 (7) (48) (1) — Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 563 $ (17) $ 581 $ (11) $ 1,116























(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes. (2) Includes the loss on the reinsurance transaction with Protective Life of $247 ($199 after-tax) as described in note 3

to the Company's June 30, 2019 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements.





















For the six months ended June 30, 2018



















Canada United

States Europe Lifeco

Corporate Total Income



















Total net premiums $ 6,292 $ 1,968 $ 7,819 $ — $ 16,079 Net investment income









Regular net investment income 1,278 903 962 5 3,148 Changes in fair value through profit or loss (85) (840) (912) — (1,837) Total net investment income 1,193 63 50 5 1,311 Fee and other income 871 1,286 759 — 2,916

8,356 3,317 8,628 5 20,306











Benefits and expenses









Paid or credited to policyholders 5,823 1,646 6,867 — 14,336 Other (1) 1,628 1,360 915 10 3,913 Financing charges 64 (2) 20 — 82 Amortization of finite life intangible assets 40 43 16 — 99 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 801 270 810 (5) 1,876 Income taxes (recovery) 138 44 49 (1) 230 Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling









interests 663 226 761 (4) 1,646 Non-controlling interests 17 1 — — 18 Net earnings (loss) 646 225 761 (4) 1,628 Preferred share dividends 57 — 9 — 66 Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 589 225 752 (4) 1,562 Impact of capital allocation 61 (5) (53) (3) — Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 650 $ 220 $ 699 $ (7) $ 1,562























(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.

