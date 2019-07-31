Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2019 results

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Jul 31, 2019, 07:00 ET

TSX:GWO

Readers are referred to the cautionary notes regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures at the end of this release.  All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, except as noted.

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) of $459 million or $0.49 per common share for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $831 million or $0.84 per common share for the same quarter last year.  Lifeco's net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 included a net charge of $199 million relating to the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business, which reduced earnings per common share by $0.21.

Adjusted net earnings, which exclude this charge, were $658 million or $0.70 per common share.  Adjusted net earnings in the second quarter of 2019 decreased $173 million from the prior year reflecting lower contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes and the impact of U.K. retail related investment impairments. In addition, Lifeco's net earnings for the second quarter of 2018 included a net positive impact of $60 million, or $0.06 per common share, arising from refinancing in the U.S. segment.

"We continued to make progress on our strategic priorities in the quarter and business fundamentals remained solid despite the decline in net earnings," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco Inc. "We continue to invest in new products and digital capabilities to drive better customer and advisor experiences and our capital position remains strong."

Highlights

Sales up $1.2 billion to $34.3 billion

  • Sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $34.3 billion, up 4% from the second quarter of 2018, primarily driven by higher sales in Europe.

U.S. Individual Markets business sale closed on June 1, 2019

  • On June 1, 2019, the Company's subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity, completed the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of substantially all of its individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life Insurance Company (Protective Life). The transaction value of $1.6 billion frees up capital and allows the Company to focus on the defined contribution retirement and asset management markets in the U.S. segment.

Capital strength and financial flexibility maintained

  • On April 17, 2019, the Company purchased and subsequently cancelled 59,700,974 common shares under a substantial issuer bid at a price of $33.50 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $2 billion.  The excess paid over the average carrying value under the Offer was $1,628 million and was recognized as a reduction to accumulated surplus.
  • The Great-West Life Assurance Company reported a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio of 136% at June 30, 2019 which includes a 6 percent reduction related to the impact of the substantial issuer bid.
  • Adjusted return on equity, which excludes the net charge of $199 million relating to the U.S. sale, was 13.2% for the second quarter of 2019.

SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS
For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into four reportable segments – Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate – reflecting geographic lines as well as the management and corporate structure of the Company.  For more information, please refer to the Company's 2019 second quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

CANADA

  • Q2 Canada segment net earnings of $280 million – Net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $280 million compared to $334 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 16%. The decrease was primarily due to large contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes in 2018 that did not recur. This was partially offset by strong investment results in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Plans to proceed with amalgamation of Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life announced – On July 19, 2019, the Company announced that the Boards of Directors of its three Canadian life insurance companies, The Great-West Life Assurance Company (Great-West Life), London Life Insurance Company (London Life) and The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), and their holding companies, Canada Life Financial Corporation and London Insurance Group Inc., have approved plans to proceed with the amalgamation of these five entities into one company: The Canada Life Assurance Company. Subject to regulatory and policyholder approval, the amalgamation is expected to be completed by January 1, 2020. Special meetings of policyholders of each of the three amalgamating life insurance companies will be called and policyholders will receive an information circular providing background and describing the expected benefits of the amalgamation. Upon approval, the companies will be combined into one single life insurance company operating under The Canada Life Assurance Company name. Lifeco will remain the parent company, and the amalgamated company will retain all of the amalgamating companies' current corporate office locations.

UNITED STATES

  • Sale of U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business – On June 1, 2019, the Company's subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity, completed the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of substantially all of its individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life who now assumes the economics and risks associated with the reinsured business. The transaction resulted in an after-tax transaction value of approximately $1.6 billion, excluding one-time expenses. The transaction value includes a ceding commission of $1,080 million and a capital release of approximately $530 million. The Company recognized a loss related to this transaction of $199 million (US$148 million), which included transaction costs of $63 million (US$47 million) and $36 million (US$27 million) due to updated expense assumptions primarily related to stranded overhead.
  • Q2 U.S. segment adjusted net earnings of US$75 million – Excluding the net charge on the sale, adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were US$75 million, down 29%, compared to net earnings of US$105 million in the second quarter of 2018. Included in net earnings in the second quarter of 2018 was the net positive impact of US$39 million related to U.S. debt refinancing activity. Excluding this item, U.S. segment net earnings increased US$9 million primarily due to improved Putnam net earnings driven by reductions in operating expenses and an increase in net investment income on seed capital.
  • Q2 Empower fee and other income up 6% – Fee and other income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was US$264 million compared to US$248 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 6%, due to growth in Empower Retirement participants and assets.

EUROPE

  • Q2 Europe segment net earnings of $282 million – Net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $282 million, down 21% compared to net earnings of $355 million in the second quarter of 2018, mainly due to lower contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes and lower contributions from investment experience primarily driven by U.K. retail related investment losses partly offset by the favourable impact of new business from U.K. bulk annuity sales.
  • Q2 Europe segment sales up 29% Europe sales in the second quarter of 2019 of $7.1 billion were up 29% from the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to strong Ireland fund management sales and U.K. bulk annuity sales.
  • U.K. operations advance transformation activities – The U.K. operations made progress on the previously announced targeted annual expense reductions of £20 million pre-tax by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Annualized savings achieved to June 30, 2019 on the U.K. restructuring program were £10 million pre-tax compared to £3 million pre-tax at December 31, 2018.

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4130 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 30, 2019.

In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:

First Preferred Shares

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount, per share

Series F

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.36875

Series G

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.3250

Series H

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.30313

Series I

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.28125

Series L

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.353125

Series M

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.3625

Series N

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.1360

Series O

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.188223

Series P

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.3375

Series Q

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.321875

Series R

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.3000

Series S

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.328125

Series T

August 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

$0.321875

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.

Selected financial information is attached.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO
Great-West Lifeco Inc. is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Lifeco has operations in Canada, the United States and Europe through The Great-West Life Assurance Company (Great-West Life) and its operating subsidiaries, London Life Insurance Company (London Life) and The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life); Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (Great-West Financial), Putnam Investments, LLC (Putnam) and Irish Life Group Limited (Irish Life). Lifeco and its companies have approximately $1.6 trillion in consolidated assets under administration and are members of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies.  Great-West Lifeco Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO.  To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

Basis of presentation
The condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements of Lifeco have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are the basis for the figures presented in this release, unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release may contain forward-looking information.  Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and other similar expressions or negative versions thereof.  These statements include, without limitation, statements about the Company's operations, business, financial condition, expected financial performance (including revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future actions by the Company, including statements made with respect to the expected benefits of acquisitions and divestitures, expected capital management activities and use of capital and expected cost reductions and savings.  Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, estimates, predictions, projections and conclusions about future events that were current at the time of the statements and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, economic factors and the financial services industry generally, including the insurance and mutual fund industries.  They are not guarantees of future performance, and the reader is cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material factors and assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include the assumption that the business and economic conditions affecting the Company's operations will continue substantially in their current state, including, without limitation, with respect to customer behaviour, the Company's reputation, market prices for products provided, sales levels, premium income, fee income, expense levels, mortality experience, morbidity experience, policy lapse rates, reinsurance arrangements, liquidity requirements, capital requirements, credit ratings, taxes, inflation, interest and foreign exchange rates, investment values, hedging activities, global equity and capital markets, business competition and other general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally.  Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct.  Other important factors and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements include customer responses to new products, impairments of goodwill and other intangible assets, the Company's ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans, technological changes, breaches or failure of information systems and security (including cyber attacks), payments required under investment products, changes in local and international laws and regulations, changes in accounting policies and the effect of applying future accounting policy changes, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, continuity and availability of personnel and third party service providers, the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions and integrate acquisitions and unplanned material changes to the Company's facilities, customer and employee relations or credit arrangements.  The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and factors is not exhaustive, and there may be other factors listed in other filings with securities regulators, including factors set out in the Company's 2018 Annual MD&A under "Risk Management and Control Practices" and "Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates", which, along with other filings, is available for review at www.sedar.com.  The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  Other than as specifically required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary note regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This release contains some non-IFRS financial measures.  Terms by which non-IFRS financial measures are identified include, but are not limited to, "operating earnings", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings (US$)", "adjusted net earnings per common share", "adjusted return on equity", "core net earnings", "constant currency basis", "impact of currency movement", "premiums and deposits", "pre-tax operating margin", "return on equity – adjusted net earnings", "sales", "assets under management" and "assets under administration".  Non-IFRS financial measures are used to provide management and investors with additional measures of performance to help assess results where no comparable IFRS measure exists.  However, non-IFRS financial measures do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and are not directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.  Refer to the appropriate reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to measures prescribed by IFRS where applicable.

Second Quarter Conference Call

Lifeco's second quarter conference call and audio webcast will be held July 31, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. (ET).  The call and webcast can be accessed through greatwestlifeco.com/news-events/events or by phone at:

  • Participants in the Toronto area:  416-340-2218      
  • Participants from North America: 1-800-377-0758

A replay of the call will be available from July 31, 2019 to August 31, 2019 and can be accessed by calling 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 in Toronto (passcode: 4533177#).  The archived webcast will be available on greatwestlifeco.com.

Additional information relating to Lifeco, including the most recent interim unaudited consolidated financial statements, interim Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), and CEO/CFO certification will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

(in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)





As at or for the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30
2019

March 31
2019

June 30
2018

June 30
2019

June 30
2018

Earnings





Net earnings - common shareholders

$

459

$

657

$

831

$

1,116

$

1,562

Adjustments(1)(8)

199


199

Adjusted net earnings - common shareholders(1)

658

657

831

1,315

1,562

Per common share





Basic earnings

0.489

0.665

0.839

1.159

1.579

Adjusted basic earnings, excluding adjustments(1)

0.701

0.665

0.839

1.365

1.579

Dividends paid

0.413

0.413

0.389

0.826

0.778

Book value

20.84

22.07

21.22


Return on common shareholders' equity(2)





Net earnings

12.0 %

13.5 %

12.5 %


Adjusted net earnings(3)

13.2 %

13.7 %

14.2 %









Premiums and deposits





Net premium income (Life insurance, guaranteed annuities










and insured health products)(8)

$

(3,887)

$

9,595

$

7,905

$

5,708

$

16,079

Policyholder deposits (Segregated funds):





Individual products

3,723

3,632

4,142

7,355

8,130

Group products

1,732

2,094

1,954

3,826

4,376

Self-funded premium equivalents (Administrative services







only contracts)(4)

830

811

774

1,641

1,522

Proprietary mutual funds and institutional deposits(4)

17,993

24,713

19,196

42,706

36,990

Add back:  U.S. Individual Insurance & Annuity Business -





initial reinsurance ceded premiums(8)

13,889


13,889

Total premiums and deposits(4)

34,280

40,845

33,971

75,125

67,097







Fee and other income(8)

2,591

1,479

1,483

4,070

2,916

Net policyholder benefits, dividends and experience





refunds

8,957

8,987

7,588

17,944

15,417

Total assets

$

441,897

$

442,492

$

430,695


Proprietary mutual funds and institutional net assets(5)

305,252

304,230

294,890


Total assets under management(5)

747,149

746,722

725,585


Other assets under administration(6)

820,808

804,202

697,680


Total assets under administration

$

1,567,957

$

1,550,924

$

1,423,265


Total equity

$

24,955

$

27,400

$

26,620


The Great-West Life Assurance Company consolidated 







Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Ratio(7)

136 %

140 %

133 %









(1) 

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings per common share (EPS) are non-IFRS financial measures of earnings
performance.  In Q2 2019, adjustments were a net charge of $199 relating to the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity
business (refer to footnote 8 below for the impacts to the Consolidated Statements of Earnings).

(2) 

Return on common shareholders' equity is detailed within the "Capital Allocation Methodology" section of the Company's June 30, 2019 Management's Discussion
and Analysis.

(3) 

Return on common shareholders' equity - adjusted net earnings (a non-IFRS measure) is adjusted for the impact of the net charge on the sale, via indemnity
reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business, U.S. tax reform, the net charge on the sale of an equity investment and restructuring costs.
For further details on this measure, refer to the "Capital Allocation Methodology" section of the Company's June 30, 2019 Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(4) 

In addition to premiums and deposits reported in the financial statements, the Company includes premium equivalents on self-funded group insurance administrative
services only (ASO) contracts and deposits on proprietary mutual funds and institutional accounts.  In addition, the Company excludes ceded premiums relating
to the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business.  Total premiums and deposits (a non-IFRS financial measure)
provides useful information as it is an indicator of top line growth.

(5) 

Total assets under management (a non-IFRS financial measure) provides an indicator of the size and volume of the overall business of the Company. Services
provided in respect of assets under management include the selection of investments, the provision of investment advice and discretionary portfolio management
on behalf of clients.  This includes internally and externally managed funds where the Company has oversight of the investment policies.

(6) 

Other assets under administration (a non-IFRS financial measure) includes assets where the Company only provides administration services for which the Company
earns fee and other income.  These assets are beneficially owned by clients and the Company does not direct the investing activities.
Services provided relating to assets under administration includes recordkeeping, safekeeping, collecting investment income, settling of transactions or other
administrative services.  Administrative services are an important aspect of the overall business of the Company and should be considered when comparing volume,
size and trends.

(7) 

The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Great-West Life Assurance Company, Lifeco's major Canadian
operating subsidiary. Refer to the "Capital Management and Adequacy" section of the Company's June 30, 2019 Management's Discussion and Analysis for
additional details.

(8) 

Following the sale, via indemnity reinsurance, of the U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business to Protective Life on June 1, 2019, the Company recorded
a net loss of $199 (U.S. $148) related to the transaction.  For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the impacts to the Consolidated Statements of
Earnings are outlined in the table below:

Impact on Consolidated Statements of Earnings of Reinsurance of U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business:

Net premiums (initial ceded premiums)

$

(13,889)

Fee and other income (initial ceding commission)

1,080

Net investment income

219

Total paid or credited to policyholders

12,463

Operating, administrative and other expenses

(120)

Total pre-tax net loss per condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements (note 3)

(247)

Income taxes

48

Total after-tax net loss

$

(199)


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)

(in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)


For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30

March 31

June 30

June 30

June 30

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018







Income





Premium income





Gross premiums written

$

11,148

$

10,703

$

9,012

$

21,851

$

18,305

Ceded premiums

(15,035)

(1,108)

(1,107)

(16,143)

(2,226)

Total net premiums

(3,887)

9,595

7,905

5,708

16,079

Net investment income





Regular net investment income

1,797

1,450

1,575

3,247

3,148

Changes in fair value through profit or







loss

2,245

4,365

(350)

6,610

(1,837)

Total net investment income

4,042

5,815

1,225

9,857

1,311

Fee and other income

2,591

1,479

1,483

4,070

2,916

2,746

16,889

10,613

19,635

20,306

Benefits and expenses





Policyholder benefits





Gross

9,214

9,164

7,742

18,378

15,738

Ceded

(672)

(617)

(596)

(1,289)

(1,221)

Total net policyholder benefits

8,542

8,547

7,146

17,089

14,517

Policyholder dividends and experience







refunds

415

440

442

855

900

Changes in insurance and investment







contract liabilities

(8,987)

4,925

(32)

(4,062)

(1,081)

Total paid or credited to policyholders

(30)

13,912

7,556

13,882

14,336







Commissions

598

610

596

1,208

1,190

Operating and administrative expenses

1,374

1,301

1,241

2,675

2,478

Premium taxes

125

130

124

255

245

Financing charges

72

72

11

144

82

Amortization of finite life intangible assets

54

53

50

107

99

Earnings before income taxes

553

811

1,035

1,364

1,876

Income taxes

53

130

153

183

230

Net earnings before non-controlling







interests

500

681

882

1,181

1,646

Attributable to non-controlling interests

7

(9)

18

(2)

18

Net earnings

493

690

864

1,183

1,628

Preferred share dividends

34

33

33

67

66

Net earnings - common shareholders

$

459

$

657

$

831

$

1,116

$

1,562







Earnings per common share





Basic

$

0.489

$

0.665

$

0.839

$

1.159

$

1.579

Diluted

$

0.489

$

0.665

$

0.839

$

1.158

$

1.578

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in Canadian $ millions)




June 30

December 31

2019

2018

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,835

$

4,168

Bonds

113,627

124,862

Mortgage loans

23,605

25,014

Stocks

9,833

9,290

Investment properties

5,416

5,218

Loans to policyholders

8,917

8,929

165,233

177,481

Assets held for sale

857

897

Funds held by ceding insurers

8,959

9,251

Goodwill

6,492

6,548

Intangible assets

3,866

3,976

Derivative financial instruments

655

417

Owner occupied properties

732

731

Fixed assets

452

448

Other assets   

2,956

2,567

Premiums in course of collection, accounts and interest receivable

5,718

5,202

Reinsurance assets

20,479

6,126

Current income taxes

222

218

Deferred tax assets

906

981

Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders

221,092

209,527

Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders held for sale

3,278

3,319

Total assets

$

441,897

$

427,689



Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

$

171,490

$

166,720

Investment contract liabilities

1,714

1,711

Liabilities held for sale

857

897

Debentures and other debt instruments

6,331

6,459

Funds held under reinsurance contracts

1,381

1,367

Derivative financial instruments

1,186

1,562

Accounts payable

3,401

3,262

Other liabilities                             

4,547

3,855

Current income taxes

508

402

Deferred tax liabilities

1,157

1,210

Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders

221,092

209,527

Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders held for sale

3,278

3,319

Total liabilities

416,942

400,291



Equity

Non-controlling interests

Participating account surplus in subsidiaries

2,756

2,737

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

125

138

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Preferred shares

2,714

2,714

Common shares

5,632

7,283

Accumulated surplus

13,231

13,342

Accumulated other comprehensive income

337

1,045

Contributed surplus

160

139

Total equity

24,955

27,398

Total liabilities and equity

$

441,897

$

427,689

Segmented Information (unaudited)

Consolidated Net Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

Canada

United

States(2)

Europe

Lifeco

Corporate

Total

Income




Total net premiums

$

3,225

$

(12,879)

$

5,767

$

$

(3,887)

Net investment income




Regular net investment income

717

644

433

3

1,797

Changes in fair value through profit or loss

954

567

724

2,245

Total net investment income

1,671

1,211

1,157

3

4,042

Fee and other income

440

1,764

387

2,591

5,336

(9,904)

7,311

3

2,746






Benefits and expenses




Paid or credited to policyholders

4,118

(10,630)

6,482

(30)

Other (1)

843

791

455

8

2,097

Financing charges

32

29

9

2

72

Amortization of finite life intangible assets

22

20

12

54

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

321

(114)

353

(7)

553

Income taxes (recovery)

36

(23)

42

(2)

53

Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling






interests

285

(91)

311

(5)

500

Non-controlling interests

4

3

7

Net earnings (loss)

281

(94)

311

(5)

493

Preferred share dividends

29

5

34

Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation

252

(94)

306

(5)

459

Impact of capital allocation

28

(4)

(24)

Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders

$

280

$

(98)

$

282

$

(5)

$

459

(1) 

Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.

(2) 

Includes the loss on the reinsurance transaction with Protective Life of $247 ($199 after-tax) as described in note 3
to the Company's June 30, 2019 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018

Canada

United

States

Europe

Lifeco

Corporate

Total

Income




Total net premiums

$

3,141

$

894

$

3,870

$

$

7,905

Net investment income




Regular net investment income

666

462

445

2

1,575

Changes in fair value through profit or loss

249

(260)

(339)

(350)

Total net investment income

915

202

106

2

1,225

Fee and other income

433

655

395

1,483

4,489

1,751

4,371

2

10,613






Benefits and expenses




Paid or credited to policyholders

3,184

894

3,478

7,556

Other (1)

812

686

458

5

1,961

Financing charges

32

(31)

10

11

Amortization of finite life intangible assets

20

22

8

50

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

441

180

417

(3)

1,035

Income taxes (recovery)

92

31

31

(1)

153

Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling




interests

349

149

386

(2)

882

Non-controlling interests

17

1

18

Net earnings (loss)

332

148

386

(2)

864

Preferred share dividends

29

4

33

Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation

303

148

382

(2)

831

Impact of capital allocation

31

(3)

(27)

(1)

Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders

$

334

$

145

$

355

$

(3)

$

831











(1) 

Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019

Canada

United

States(2)

Europe

Lifeco

Corporate

Total

Income




Total net premiums

$

6,312

$

(11,613)

$

11,009

$

$

5,708

Net investment income




Regular net investment income

1,373

1,113

759

2

3,247

Changes in fair value through profit or loss

3,236

1,233

2,141

6,610

Total net investment income

4,609

2,346

2,900

2

9,857

Fee and other income

862

2,423

785

4,070

11,783

(6,844)

14,694

2

19,635






Benefits and expenses




Paid or credited to policyholders

9,290

(8,411)

13,003

13,882

Other (1)

1,720

1,477

928

13

4,138

Financing charges

64

60

18

2

144

Amortization of finite life intangible assets

43

40

24

107

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

666

(10)

721

(13)

1,364

Income taxes (recovery)

106

(3)

83

(3)

183

Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling






interests

560

(7)

638

(10)

1,181

Non-controlling interests

(4)

3

(1)

(2)

Net earnings (loss)

564

(10)

639

(10)

1,183

Preferred share dividends

57

10

67

Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation

507

(10)

629

(10)

1,116

Impact of capital allocation

56

(7)

(48)

(1)

Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders

$

563

$

(17)

$

581

$

(11)

$

1,116











(1) 

Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.

(2) 

Includes the loss on the reinsurance transaction with Protective Life of $247 ($199 after-tax) as described in note 3
to the Company's June 30, 2019 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements.










For the six months ended June 30, 2018









Canada

United
States

Europe

Lifeco
Corporate

Total

Income









Total net premiums

$

6,292

$

1,968

$

7,819

$

$

16,079

Net investment income




Regular net investment income

1,278

903

962

5

3,148

Changes in fair value through profit or loss

(85)

(840)

(912)

(1,837)

Total net investment income

1,193

63

50

5

1,311

Fee and other income

871

1,286

759

2,916

8,356

3,317

8,628

5

20,306






Benefits and expenses




Paid or credited to policyholders

5,823

1,646

6,867

14,336

Other (1)

1,628

1,360

915

10

3,913

Financing charges

64

(2)

20

82

Amortization of finite life intangible assets

40

43

16

99

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

801

270

810

(5)

1,876

Income taxes (recovery)

138

44

49

(1)

230

Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling




interests

663

226

761

(4)

1,646

Non-controlling interests

17

1

18

Net earnings (loss)

646

225

761

(4)

1,628

Preferred share dividends

57

9

66

Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation

589

225

752

(4)

1,562

Impact of capital allocation

61

(5)

(53)

(3)

Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders

$

650

$

220

$

699

$

(7)

$

1,562











(1) 

Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Liz Kulyk, 204-926-5012, media.relations@gwl.ca; Investor Relations Contact: Deirdre Neary, 416-552-3208, deirdre.neary@gwl.ca

