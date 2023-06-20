TSX: GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO) will host an Investor Day to highlight how the company has been actively repositioning its portfolio for growth focused on three value drivers.

Today's conference will focus on Wealth and Asset Management and feature presentations from the following company executives on how they are growing the business to meet customers' evolving personal wealth needs:

Paul Mahon , President & CEO

, President & CEO Garry MacNicholas , EVP & CFO

, EVP & CFO Raman Srivastava , EVP & CIO

, EVP & CIO Jeff Macoun, President & COO, Canada

Fabrice Morin , EVP, Individual Wealth & Insurance Solutions, Canada

, EVP, Individual Wealth & Insurance Solutions, David Harney , President & COO, Europe

, President & COO, Ed Murphy , President & CEO, Empower

, President & CEO, Empower Carol Waddell , President of Empower Personal Wealth

"As we execute Great-West Lifeco's strategy, we've repositioned our portfolio so each segment is ready to support the next phase of growth," said Paul Mahon, President and CEO. "We're focused on the investments that provide the greatest opportunity for growth, including establishing and extending leadership positions to best achieve scale, and adding the right capabilities to grow our personal wealth portfolio."

Webcast

The webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 12:10 p.m. ET. To register for and attend the live webcast, visit greatwestlifeco.com/investorday2023. The agenda and presentation are also posted here.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2022, our companies had approximately 31,000 employees, 234,500 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 38 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

