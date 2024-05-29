TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced the appointment of Shubha Khan to the role of SVP, Head of Investor Relations. Based in Toronto, he will be responsible for leading all aspects of our investor strategy and interactions with equity investors and analysts effective June 3.

Shubha brings deep experience in Investor Relations, including most recently as Vice President at Intact Financial Corporation, where he led Investor Relations. Shubha also previously held positions at Manulife Financial and as an analyst covering the Canadian financial services sector.

"Great-West Lifeco has a strong track record of delivering sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders and investors. Shubha's appointment will further strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders across financial markets," said Jon Nielsen, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Great-West Lifeco. "I look forward to working with Shubha and am confident he will be a very positive addition to our team."

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a Canadian headquartered, international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life. At the start of 2024, our companies had over 32,250 employees, 106,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – serving approximately 40 million customer relationships.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

