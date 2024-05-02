Great Gulf is recognized for its position as industry leader, taking home "Builder of the Year" at the 2024 Durham Region Home Builders' Association Awards of Excellence Gala

In addition, Great Gulf won three project-specific awards for its digital advertising, sales office, and townhome design at the master-planned community, Whitby Meadows

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 25, Great Gulf won four industry recognitions including the coveted "Builder of the Year-Large Volume" award. This award is a testament to the company's commitment to bringing innovation in architectural design, technology, and community building to their communities. The three project-specific awards recognize Great Gulf's expertise in marketing, sales, and product design for their latest master planned community, Whitby Meadows. The awards were announced at the 2024 Durham Region Builders Association (DRHBA) Awards of Excellence Gala.

"Being awarded Builder of the Year by the DRHBA validates the strength of our entire Great Gulf team," says Kathleen Schofield, President, Great Gulf Low-Rise Residential Canada. Our collaborative work ethic, and passion for quality, innovation and sustainability is evident in the communities we build. We are honoured to be recognized for our work and thank the DRHBA, along with all our partners and customers for their unwavering support."

For 10+ years, Great Gulf has produced 100% of its homes in its H+ME Technology facility, the first of its kind in Canada, where floors and wall systems are built to the most stringent specifications using CSA-approved wood panels. Great Gulf is also a co-founder of the International Active House Alliance (2012) which creates healthier, more comfortable, and sustainable homes.

"Our vision at Great Gulf is simple. We are dedicated to fostering the construction of healthy, sustainable homes within the local community of Whitby and across Ontario," says Tad Putyra, President, Great Gulf Low-Rise and H+ME Technology and Systems Plus. "This commitment drives us to design and build homes that not only serve the needs of our buyers but also benefit the environment creating lasting value for homeowners."

Great Gulf's commitment to excellence also extends beyond its construction and development practices to include programs that support the next generation of homebuilders. Great Gulf collaborates with Georgian College on various initiatives, including, talent development, along with experiential learning and research opportunities. A scholarship program has been set up for outstanding students to drive innovation and sustainability practices over the long term.

The awards that Great Gulf received are:

Builder of the Year – Large Volume

Excellence in Digital Advertisement

Excellence in Townhome Design Under 2,000 sq. ft – The Pine

Excellence in New Homes Sales Office

Whitby Meadows, located in Whitby, one of the fastest growing family-centric towns in Canada, is a complete lifestyle community featuring charming neighbourhoods, a 10+ acre community park and a proposed school, all closely connected to everyday urban conveniences.

About Great Gulf

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf, an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer; Ashton Woods Homes, the largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulfgroup.com.

