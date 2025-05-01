Great Gulf Group Announces Culinary Partnership with McEwan Group at Lora Bay and Taboo Muskoka

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Great Gulf Group ("Great Gulf"), a leading North American real estate company and the owner and operator of Lora Bay and Taboo Muskoka, announces a new culinary partnership with the McEwan Group, led by renowned Canadian Chef Mark McEwan. This partnership brings a fresh, elevated dining experience to both properties. Lora Bay, located on Georgian Bay, is a premier golf club surrounded by a residential lifestyle community, while Taboo Muskoka is a celebrated resort destination featuring one of Canada's Top 100 golf courses. This collaboration further strengthens Great Gulf's commitment to exceptional experiences across its portfolio.

Through expert guidance from Chef McEwan and his team, both properties have undergone a thoughtful transformation of their culinary programs. The McEwan Group has been closely involved at both sites in menu development, kitchen staff training, and recipe curation, ensuring the distinctive menus are rooted in quality, creativity, and classic flavors.

Signature Flavours Redefine Destination Dining

The Lora Bay Restaurant now offers a refreshed, community-focused dining experience that goes beyond the golf course, featuring approachable contemporary cuisine with coastal influences. Situated within the beautiful clubhouse overlooking the bay, the restaurant emphasizes accessibility, local appeal, and versatile offerings that serve both residents and visitors. With seasonal seafood specials and a selection of thoughtfully crafted signature dishes, the menu blends comfort and originality in a setting that feels familiar yet distinct, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the Lora Bay community.

The Boathouse Restaurant at Taboo Muskoka has embraced a renewed culinary identity centered on approachable, elevated Italian cuisine. Serving hotel residents, cottagers, and the local community, the warm and welcoming ambiance with a modern cottage feel is set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Muskoka. The menu is designed for flexibility offering dine-in, takeout, and catering options and features reimagined Italian classics crafted with local ingredients, elevating the everyday dining experience.

"Lora Bay is home to my family, and now we will bring our hospitality vision to life not only in the restaurant but also on the course, elevating the overall experience while also creating a destination restaurant in Thornbury and beyond. Muskoka has always been on McEwan Group's radar, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the Taboo and Great Gulf teams as we look to put the resort back on the culinary map as a true Ontario dining destination," said Mark McEwan.

"We've partnered with the McEwan Group to develop menus that reflect our unique culinary vision while maintaining the highest standards," said Nigel Hollidge, Managing Director, Resort Development at Great Gulf Group. "Chef McEwan continues to elevate Canadian cuisine on the global stage and his input has helped us shape two incredible dining experiences."

Lora Bay Locals Get a First Look at the New Dining Experience

On April 25th, Lora Bay Restaurant welcomed the Thornbury community for a soft opening, offering residents and members an exclusive preview of the new dining experience. The event was warmly received, with a full house of guests enjoying a first look at the new menu and the inviting, community-focused atmosphere.

"It's beautiful and feels like an elevated version of a place we already loved," said Brad Gilliland, a local resident and social member of the golf club. "The new menu is outstanding and truly fits the spirit of the club. We're excited to keep coming back."

The Boathouse Restaurant at Taboo Muskoka will be open to the public on May 2, 2025.

About Lora Bay

Set between the blue waters of Georgian Bay and the dramatic Niagara Escarpment, Lora Bay offers a golf experience shaped by nature and designed for play. With tee decks ranging from 5,100 to 7,100 yards, the course challenges all levels. Part of the Great Gulf Group of Companies, one of North America's top real estate organizations, Lora Bay pairs exceptional golf with warm hospitality. Initiated in 2022, Lora Bay's three-year, multi-million-dollar golf course improvement project has already delivered extensive renovations, with the final upgrades set to be completed this year.

About Taboo Muskoka

Taboo Muskoka is a boutique-meets-resort destination on the stunning shores of Lake Muskoka and is ranked among Canada's Top 100 golf course destinations. Welcoming guests since 1926, the property has evolved over the decades and, since 1984, has been part of the Great Gulf Group of Companies. Taboo balances legendary surroundings with modern style, offering a uniquely local experience that's both relaxed and refined.

About Chef Mark McEwan

Chef Mark McEwan began his career as the executive chef at Toronto's upscale Sutton Place Hotel. From here, he opened the ground-breaking North 44 and McEwan Catering which set a new standard for Toronto's culinary scene. Chef McEwan continued to push dining innovation with the launch of Bymark, ONE, Fabbrica and The Port Tavern. Inspired by global food halls, Chef McEwan opened McEwan Foods which has 2 locations in Toronto. Chef McEwan then showcased his innovative approaches to Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian cuisine with Diwan at The Aga Khan Museum. Now, Chef McEwan mentors budding chefs in his kitchens, through his bestselling cookbooks and as head judge on Food Network's hit series Top Chef.

About Great Gulf

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf, an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer; Ashton Woods Homes, the largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; Beacon Residential, a U.S based build-To-Rent platform; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulfgroup.com.

