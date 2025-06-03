Great Gulf Marks 50 Years with Big Wins at 2025 BILD Awards, Including Low-Rise Home Builder of the Year

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - In a landmark year celebrating its 50th anniversary, Great Gulf proudly announced a series of major wins at the 2025 Building Industry and Land Development (BILD) Awards. These prestigious honours recognize outstanding achievement in the design, construction, sales, and marketing of new homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

As the company reflects on five decades of innovation, quality, and leadership in real estate development, Great Gulf is honoured to have received several of the industry's highest accolades.

Award Wins

Pinnacle Awards

Home Builder of the Year – Low-Rise

Green Builder of the Year – Low-Rise

Project of the Year – Low-Rise for Oakpointe , Upper Joshua Creek (in partnership with Arista Homes)

Architectural/Design

Best Innovative House Design for Westfield , Brampton

Finalist Recognitions

Home Builder of the Year – Mid/High-Rise

Green Builder of the Year – Mid/High-Rise

People's Choice Award – Oakpointe, Upper Joshua Creek

These awards reflect what has guided Great Gulf over the past 50 years: innovation, quality, and a deep commitment to sustainable building. Recognition across multiple categories affirms the company's ongoing leadership in shaping the future of homebuilding, going beyond expectations, delivering lasting quality, and creating communities that enrich lives.

Great Gulf's standout performance at the 2025 BILD Awards reinforces its role as a driving force in thoughtful urban planning, environmental responsibility, and customer-focused innovation. As a fully integrated real estate company, Great Gulf continues to raise the bar in homebuilding, grounded in a 50-year legacy of architectural excellence, sustainability, and visionary leadership.

About Great Gulf

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf, an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer; Ashton Woods Homes, the largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; Beacon Residential, a U.S based build-To-Rent platform; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulfgroup.com .

