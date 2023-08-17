OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

Kinross Gold Corporation is proposing the Great Bear Gold Project, a new gold mine and metal mill located 23 kilometres southeast of Red Lake, Ontario. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues and decide whether the project should undergo an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 85832). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on September 18, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period, and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to participate in a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Sessions

August 31, 2023 , from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

, from September 6, 2023 , from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

French Session

August 31, 2023 , from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage on the Registry. If you have any questions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

Kinross Gold Corporation is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and abandonment of a new open-pit and underground gold mine with an on-site metal mill, located 23 kilometres southeast of Red Lake, Ontario. As proposed, the Great Bear Gold Project would include three open-pits and produce up to 60,000 tonnes of ore per day, while the metal mill would process up to 15,000 tonnes of ore per day. The project would operate for about 20 years.

