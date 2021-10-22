Graywood Developments launches the Graywood Vision Fund, with an inaugural donation of over $100K supporting three charities across Canada

The fund's first recipients represent a diverse collection of charities that support a range of causes, including the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary, the Canadian Opera Company, and Tree Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Graywood Developments announce the launch of the Graywood Vision Fund, a charitable fund intended to focus Graywood's corporate contributions by aligning with organizations that are helping make cities happier and healthier places to live.

"As a developer that believes in the resiliency of cities and the enduring role they will play in our collective future, we're tasked with creating stronger, smarter, more prosperous and more inclusive communities. That is the goal we set with each of our developments, but we recognize that there are gaps that exist outside our expertise," says Stephen Price, President and CEO of Graywood Developments. "The Graywood Vision Fund adopts the same rigorous, research-based approach that we bring to our equity investments and development pipeline and applies it to our charitable contributions, in an effort to better support organizations doing great work in the cities in which we build."

The inaugural charities receiving donations this year each speak to one of three key pillars – people, places and culture, which Graywood is using to inform all investments from the fund: social services and immigration (people), green space and the environment (places) and arts and culture (culture). This year's contributions to the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary will support programs geared towards improving community services, while donations to the Canadian Opera Company and Tree Canada fulfill the arts and culture and sustainability pillars. For its first year, total contributions by the fund will tally over $100,000.

"Graywood Developments and the YMCA of Greater Toronto share a commitment to building vibrant communities we can all be proud to call home," says Medhat Mahdy, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Greater Toronto. "Graywood's generous donation to our Strong Start, Great Future Capital Campaign will help bring essential services, opportunity, and belonging to more people across the GTA. It's an investment in our communities that will help meet urgent needs highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic — including new child care spaces and offerings that support mental health."

"Graywood's investment enables the Canadian Opera Company to fulfill its wide-ranging national mandate - bringing excellent artists and performances to the mainstage, offering Canada's best training and coaching to our talented young artists through the Ensemble Studio and ensuring that families of all abilities and financial backgrounds have access to enriching cultural and arts education opportunities," says Stephen Gilles, Director, Philanthropy and Sponsorship, Canadian Opera Company.

"Tree Canada is dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees," says Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. "We are excited to work with Graywood Developments and for their donation to our National Greening Program and Partners in Planting Program. Their donation to Tree Canada helps us get more trees in the ground in urban and rural settings and will help improve access to green space, improve air quality and contribute to carbon compensation."

The Graywood Vision fund follows on the heels of last year's successful 35-year anniversary giving campaign. In 2020, to commemorate its 35th year in business, Graywood donated $35,000 to seven local Toronto and Calgary organizations or food banks, in recognition of a nationwide lack of food security. Each recipient was located near a community in which Graywood is developing, including JAC Condos, Wonder Condos, 250 Lawrence, Scout Condos, Fish Creek Exchange, Theodore Condos in Calgary, and the newly launched The Goode Condos in Toronto. Each charity received a $5,000 donation to go directly towards meal giveaways and food hampers to combat hunger and poverty.

As a private investment management company that specializes in the development of real estate properties of exceptional quality, Graywood is unique among Canadian developers. The firm's pedigree of working with institutional investors informs the rigorous nature of the Graywood Vision Fund and how it plans to deploy contributions going forward.

For over 35 years, Graywood has worked hard to create communities that are not just optimized for life today, but built with a vision of a prosperous tomorrow. With a keen eye on how, and where people want to live, and a passion for projects that get noticed and endure, Graywood works hard to ensure that its purchasers are making the right investment, both personally and financially.

