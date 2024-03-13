Graywood has chosen three charities to support through the Graywood Vision Fund

The Graywood Vision Fund's latest recipients represent a collection of charities across the GTA that support the betterment of our communities, and include Fred Victor, Toronto and Region Conservation Foundation, and Tarragon Theatre.

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Graywood announces the 2024 charities it will be supporting for the Graywood Vision Fund, a charitable fund intended to focus Graywood's corporate contributions by aligning with organizations that are helping make cities happier and healthier places to live.

"We are proud to support this year's beneficiaries of the Graywood Vision Fund, and the impactful work they do within the Greater Toronto Area" says Stephen Price, President and CEO of Graywood. "We aim to create stronger, smarter and more prosperous communities and understand the importance of partnering with charitable initiatives to make our city a better place to live".

The charities receiving donations fall under three key pillars of the Graywood Vision Fund – people, places and culture. These pillars are supported through social services and immigration (people), green space and the environment (places) and arts and culture (culture).

Under the people pillar, Graywood partnered with Fred Victor whose goal is to end homelessness through housing, programs, and services. Graywood's contribution to Fred Victor will help to alleviate the impacts of homelessness on vulnerable individuals. "We are truly grateful to Graywood for their generous donation. This support has a profound impact on our mission to help people rebuild their lives," says Keith Hambly, Fred Victor CEO. "With a focus on housing and providing the critical lasting support needed, we help people secure shelter, stability and pathways to income to guide them on their transformative journey out of homelessness."

Under the places pillar, Graywood is supporting Toronto and Region Conservation Foundation (TRCF), which raises funds to implement conservation projects that protect and restore nature, preserve cultural heritage, and strengthen communities in partnership with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. Graywood's donation will help to support programs geared towards maintaining greenspaces in the city by conserving, protecting and restoring natural parkland. "We are grateful for their generous contribution to TRCF", says Patricia Koval, Chair of Toronto and Region Conservation Foundation's Board of Directors. "Their support enables us to further our mission of cultivating healthier communities through impactful conservation initiatives and sustainable projects throughout the GTA."

To speak to the arts and culture pillar, Graywood has chosen to support Tarragon Theatre, who's mission is to create, develop and produce new plays to provide the conditions for new work to thrive. Graywood's donation will promote Canadian theatre content through educational workshops and resources that make art more accessible to more than 3,000 students each season.

"Graywood's support empowers us to share meaningful stories and experiences with the next generation of leaders, artists and thinkers, says Heather Caplap, Education and Community Engagement Manager. "The impact of coming to the theatre and seeing diverse narratives and perspectives represented on stage impacts students beyond just their visit, it emboldens them to think creatively and equitably and know that their voice and their stories are important too."

In 2023 as part of the Graywood Vision Fund, Graywood announced the expansion of its scholarship program, which will provide an allocation of $180,000 to five esteemed educational institutions which include Ivey Business School at Western University, The Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, Smith School of Business at Queen's University, The Schulich School of Business at York University and the Angelo DelZotto School of Construction Management at George Brown College. The goal of the scholarship is to encourage students from all backgrounds to pursue careers in real estate and construction, with preference being given to underrepresented groups.

The Graywood Vision Fund was launched in 2021 to help combat the challenges that were felt during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the inception of the fund, Graywood has contributed over $250,000. Previous contributions were made to Toronto Metropolitan University's Urban Farm, the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary, the Canadian Opera Company and Tree Canada.

About Graywood

Graywood is a full-service real estate investment management company with expertise in development, sales and marketing, construction and asset management. Graywood operates a fully internalized development platform and currently manages 16 active projects with 6,300 residential units and 1 million sq. ft. of industrial under development. Graywood provides real estate advisory and asset management services to private companies, and currently manages a portfolio of stabilized assets including industrial, residential, retirement, retail, office, development assets and partnerships.

For media requests, please contact publicist.

SOURCE Graywood Development

For further information: kg&a, Vakis Boutsalis, 416-578-1741, [email protected]