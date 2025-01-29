Chief Investment Office for successful Canadian families rebrands to reflect its partnership with Sagard, a $27B+ AUM multi-strategy alternative asset management firm

TORONTO and MONTREAL and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Grayhawk Wealth, a provider of personalized wealth management services, today announced that it has rebranded as Sagard Wealth. This transition follows the firm's strategic partnership with Sagard in 2020, a leading global alternative asset management firm with over $27B of assets under management, and marks a significant step forward in Sagard's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

Sagard Wealth provides ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and foundations with a simplified, holistic approach to wealth management. Clients benefit from bespoke portfolio construction built from an independent perspective, and can access high-quality opportunities typically unavailable to private in vestors.

"Ultra-high-net-worth families have specific investment needs, different from those of other high-net-worth or mass affluent individual investors. We work closely with over 100 families around the world, providing them with differentiated investment opportunities, often in partnership with their family offices and as a complement to existing solutions providers. We are excited to continue to partner with successful entrepreneurs, providing them with a full set of solutions including multi-stage financing, wealth management, network access, and operational support'' said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sagard.

"By becoming part of Sagard, Sagard Wealth is building even more robust operational capabilities to serve our clients' unique financial needs. We also gain more exclusive investment opportunities for clients, while maintaining our independent investment philosophy and original suite of investment solutions across global growth, fixed income, private credit, hedge funds, private equity and real assets" said Stephen Harvey, Chief Investment Officer at Sagard Wealth.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as Sagard Wealth. Our clients will continue to receive the same high level of personalized service they have come to expect from Grayhawk, while benefiting from Sagard's global network and commitment to partnership with its clients" Aurélie Jaclot, Chief Executive Officer of Sagard Wealth, commented.

The transition to Sagard Wealth is effective immediately, with more information available at sagard.com/sagard-wealth

About Sagard Wealth (formerly known as Grayhawk Wealth)

Sagard Wealth is a wealth management firm that provides comprehensive wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and foundations. We are committed to providing clients with personalized service and customized solutions that help them achieve their financial goals. Sagard Wealth is a part of Sagard, a global alternative asset management firm.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with US$27B+ under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Sagard

SOURCE Sagard