The grants will fund governance and operations reviews, growth and development plans, create community land trusts, and other capacity building needs.

Organizations receiving grants:

Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia , HRM: $160,412 (two grants)

Strait Area Housing Development Society, Port Hawkesbury, Inverness Co.: $85,000

Tawaak Housing Association, HRM: $74,750

Housing Trust Nova Scotia, HRM: $74,750

Preston Area Housing Fund, HRM: $65,090

DownTheMarsh Community Land Trust, Truro, Colchester Co.: $63,900

YWCA, HRM: $58,200

Wenjikwom Housing Commission Society, Truro, Colchester Co.: $57,500

Cape Breton Community Housing Association, CBRM: $46,000

New Dawn, CBRM: $46,000

Upper Hammonds Plains Community Land Trust, HRM: $40,000

Queen's Care, Liverpool, Queens Co.: $40,000

Dartmouth Non-Profit, HRM: $28,600

Cooperative Housing Federation of Canada, Antigonish / Kentville: $22,425

Old School Community Gathering, Musquodoboit Harbour, HRM: $17,250

Alice Housing, HRM: $16,958

New Ross, Lunenburg Co.: $12,650

Viola's Place, New Glasgow, Pictou Co.: $7,159

Quotes:

"A safe place to sleep is not a luxury. It is a fundamental human right. As government, we are helping to make this a reality through helping community housing organizations undertake the tremendous work that they do. Today's news is a boost to the economic and social well-being of our neighbours across the entire country, and I am so pleased that this announcement includes investments right here in Central Nova in organizations like Viola's Place and the Old School Community Gathering Place." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and member of parliament for Central Nova

"We need strong community housing organizations as we respond to the housing crisis. They know their communities well, and they know how best to meet their needs. We are pleased to support these organizations and help them build strength and expertise for the work ahead." – John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Province of Nova Scotia

"There are some important questions we need to address in the changing housing market in Cape Breton. We need to think about what kinds of housing are best for newcomers, seniors, single adults, and low-income prospective homebuyers, and where they should be located. How do we integrate energy production into our homes and buildings, and how do we offer safe, affordable housing sustainably? This funding will allow us to address those questions as an organization." -Erika Shea, President and CEO, New Dawn Enterprises

Quick facts:

The Province of Nova Scotia has committed more than $35 million to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across the province

has committed more than to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across the province Of those, 425 were new rent supplements. The province now provides over 4,700 rent supplements every month to help Nova Scotians with the cost of rent.

In November 2021 , the province also invested over $400,000 to help five community housing groups working across the province.

, the province also invested over to help five community housing groups working across the province. Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units and help households with affordability support.

NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units and help households with affordability support. CMHC supports the government's efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associated links:

