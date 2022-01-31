GRANT FUNDS GROUNDBREAKING CAMPAIGN TO HELP PREVENT ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AND OTHER DEMENTIAS

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - A groundbreaking, multi-media campaign is set to transform the way Canadians think about Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, paving the way for prevention and de-stigmatization, thanks to a substantial grant from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI) has been awarded $716,000 from the Dementia Strategic Fund for a two-year brain health awareness campaign. The campaign will build on WBHI's impactful Mind Over Matter® publication to include a podcast series, educational videos, and an interactive app that will put the power to prevent or delay dementia into the smartphones, tablets, and computers of every Canadian.

"There's a myth that you can't delay nor prevent brain-aging disorders like Alzheimer's disease, when in fact you have more control than you may realize. What we do now to safeguard our brain health can avoid problems later in life," said WBHI President and CEO Lynn Posluns. "Every day, WBHI strives for prevention through research and education, and we are thrilled and honored to have our work recognized in this way. This money will allow us to reach countless more Canadians with the critical information they need to delay and prevent devastating, mind-robbing diseases that have brought heartache and havoc to the lives of so many."

The campaign will focus on the six pillars of brain health — exercise, nutrition, sleep, social engagement, mental stimulation, and stress reduction — with the goal of preventing dementia, reducing dementia-related stigma, and encouraging and supporting communities to become more dementia-friendly.

"Many Canadians are, or will be, impacted by dementia through a personal diagnosis or that of a loved one. That's why we are working to reduce the stigma surrounding dementia while increasing understanding of the condition and its risk factors. Through this funding, we're taking a significant step towards promoting healthy ageing and creating more inclusive and supportive communities for people living with dementia, their families, and caregivers," said the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health.

This grant and the work it will fund are made possible by WBHI's invaluable partners, including York University, BitBakery, The Citrine Foundation of Canada, TELUS, RBC, Home Instead, and RB33.

"When we consider the gendered impact of COVID-19, and how the pandemic has exacerbated the risk factors associated with dementia, this robust awareness campaign could not come at a better time," said Posluns. "Healthy women drive our families, our communities, and our economy. It is more important than ever that women especially have access to the information they need to take better care of themselves and their loved ones."

To learn more about WBHI, its research programs and brain health, visit womensbrainhealth.org.

