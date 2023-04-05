MONTREAL, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Grandio Group, a group of passionate Quebec entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gibbys restaurants, a leading reference in Quebec for fine seafood and delicious grilled meats. The successful upscale tradition of Gibbys will remain the same and will be supported by the recognized know-how of the Grandio Group.

Gibbys becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the Grandio Group, which will maintain the management team and the current employees of the two restaurants, located respectively in Saint-Sauveur and Old Montreal.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gibbys and its employees to the Grandio Group. Gibbys is an iconic brand, known as a premier celebration venue and a popular destination for those who want to enjoy high-quality steak and seafood. We will continue to operate both Gibbys locations with the same care and attention to detail to honour its founders and keep their story alive," said Jean Bédard, President and CEO of Grandio.

Entering this partnership with the Grandio Group is a natural fit, as was the acquisition of Moishes and its distribution brands in 2018. In fact, the official reopening of Moishes in Montreal's Quartier international is still scheduled for early summer 2023.

Gibbys: A story of passion

The founders, brothers Gibby and Allan Rosenberg, were true foodies who traveled the world discovering world-class restaurants. Carefully curating the ideas from their finds, they opened their first restaurant in Saint-Sauveur in 1969. Their initial success boosted their confidence and prompted them to open their second location in Old Montreal in 1972.

"Gibby and Allan worked in their father's business selling office and restaurant supplies. They had a front row seat to the excitement of Montreal's culinary scene and gained invaluable experience. At the time, they frequently complained about the lack of good places to eat in the area, so the first restaurant was founded in the Laurentians. By selling Gibbys to the Grandio Group, our family is ensuring the continuation of the restaurant's legacy and the magic of its unique dining experience," said Soryl Shulman Rosenberg, widow of Gilbert (Gibby) Rosenberg.

About Gibbys

For over 50 years, Gibbys has offered the finest seafood, including fresh, succulent oysters, a wide array of fresh fish, and its expertly aged and carefully grilled steaks. Generations of diners have enjoyed sumptuous meals in its iconic locations—Old Montreal, located in a historic former stable on Place d'Youville, and Saint-Sauveur, still located in its original premises, a charming Laurentian cottage. Today, Gibbys employs 175 people who are passionate about food and will welcome you in a warm atmosphere and make you want to come back again and again. For more information, visit www.gibbys.com.

About Grandio Group

Grandio Group brings together Quebec restaurateurs in a single company whose motto is to be creators of good times. The Group has over 3,800 employees in more than 55 locations under the following banners: La Cage - Brasserie Sportive, Cochon Dingue, Lapin Sauté, Ciel !, Paris Grill, Café du Monde, Madame Chose, Chez Lionel - Brasserie française, IRU Izakaya, Crémy Pâtisserie, Moishes and Gibbys. Several of these brands also have a strong presence in grocery stores, particularly with retail products offered in ready-to-eat format. The company also offers event catering, food trucks and ready to cook meals. For more information, visit www.grandio.com.

